EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: BP p.l.c.
/ Remuneration for former CEO
Following the 12 September 2023 announcement of the resignation of former chief executive officer Bernard Looney, BP p.l.c. ('the Company') today announces the decisions that have been taken in relation to his remuneration.
As set out in the September announcement:
Following careful consideration, the board* has concluded that, in providing inaccurate and incomplete assurances in July 2022, Mr Looney knowingly misled the board. The board has determined that this amounts to serious misconduct, and as such Mr Looney has been dismissed without notice effective on 13 December 2023. This decision had the effect of bringing Mr Looney's 12 month notice period to an immediate end.
In line with this decision, and consistent with BP p.l.c.'s shareholder-approved remuneration policy, the following will apply to Mr Looney's remuneration arrangements:
Salary, benefits & annual bonus:
Unvested share awards:
In addition, reflecting the decision by the board that Mr Looney should not retain any variable pay relating to service following the date of the misleading assurances he gave to the board, discretionary clawback has also been applied:
Clawback in respect of the period from July 2022:
Value of affected remuneration
The total maximum value of the potential remuneration that has been forfeited or clawed back is £32,426,000** based on the assumptions described below.
87% of this value is automatically forfeited as a result of Mr Looney's resignation with immediate effect on 12 September 2023. 10% results from the board's decision that he should be dismissed following serious misconduct and the further 3% has been clawed back at the discretion of the board.
The total comprises:
The above values have been calculated using a bp share price of 460.95p, being the closing price on 12 December 2023, and all values are before tax unless stated otherwise.
The above information is provided in accordance with section 430(2B) of the Companies Act 2006.
* references to the board in this announcement do not include the Interim CEO, who was recused from all decision making in relation to Mr Looney.
** figures have been rounded to the nearest thousand and, as such, the total may not agree exactly with the sum of the component parts.
*** based on the value of the potential maximum annual bonus payment for the full financial year, not pro-rated for time.
**** based on the value of all performance shares awarded for the 2021-2023, 2022-2024 and 2023-2025 performance share plans in full (i.e. assuming performance conditions are met in full) and not pro-rated for time.
Further information:
bp press office, London: bppress@bp.com
