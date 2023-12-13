World Communications Forum Association: Ukraine and Brazil Dominate at 2023 Davos Communications Awards

Top PR leaders and companies globally were recognized in 32 categories during a prestigious online ceremony
DAVOS, Switzerland, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2023 Davos Communications Awards recognized a significant number of Ukrainian and Brazilian remarkable accomplishments in the field of communications. Organized by the World Communications Forum Association, the annual awards celebrated outstanding achievements in public relations and communications globally during a prestigious online ceremony. This year's competition attracted 95 entries from 20 countries, with a diverse range of participants, including PR professionals, agencies, in-house teams, and organizations spanning all continents and sectors. Notably, Ukrainian and Brazilian PR achievements shone brightly across several categories, emphasizing their global leadership and innovation. All winners are listed at www.davosawards.com.
Entries were received in 32 categories from Austria, Azerbaijan, Brazil, Canada, China, Egypt, Hungary, India, Lithuania, Malaysia, Romania, Slovenia, South Africa, Spain, Switzerland, Turkey, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom and the United States.
Maxim Behar, President of the World Communications Forum Association, expressed his enthusiasm for the diverse and impactful work showcased at the Awards: "These awards represent a global celebration of innovation, creativity, and excellence in the field of public relations and communications. The impressive entries from around the world highlight the evolving landscape of our industry and the crucial role it plays in shaping narratives and fostering connections across borders."
"This year's entries have truly set a remarkable standard, offering nothing but excellence in the field of communications. We've witnessed campaigns that not only met but exceeded industry benchmarks, demonstrating a keen understanding of the ever-changing communications landscape", said the Jury Chair Arun Sudhaman, CEO & Editor-in-Chief at PRovoke Media.
The ceremony began with the announcement of winners in four special categories, reflecting the most interest and high-volume quality entries, with three winners in each category - gold, silver, and bronze.
Best Leader in Public Relations and Communications
- Gold Winner: Viroslava Novosylna, CEO & Founder, SLOVA Tech PR
- Silver Winner: Chhavi Lekha, Vice President, Corporate Communications & Brand Reputation, IndiGo
- Bronze Winner: Ana María Campos, Communications Leader, Latam Intersect PR for Peru/ Latin America
PR Consultancy of the Year
- Gold Winner: Latam Intersect PR
- Silver Winner: Djembe Consultants
- Bronze Winner: 4CO
Digital Agency of the Year
- Gold Winner: Kyiv City Council
- Silver Winner: DOST Digital Innovations Center
- Bronze Winner: Sherlock Communications
Excellence in Communications Response to Russia's Invasion
- Gold Winner: Kyiv City Council
- Silver Winner: Nova Post
- Bronze Winner: PR Army
In addition to these special categories, 28 other categories recognized outstanding entries, including new categories focusing on current industry trends and digital innovations.
B2B Communications Campaign
Winner: Effectivo Communications Ltd.
Best Content Marketing Campaign
Winner: Sherlock Communications
Best Corporate Affairs
Winner: ELES
Best Crisis Communications Leader
Winner: Katja Fašink, Chief Communications Officer, ELES
Best CSR or ESG
Winner: PRAIS Corporate Communications
Best Digital or Social Media Campaign
Winner: RADA Public Relations
Best Influencer Marketing Campaign
Winner: KWT Global
Best Internal Communications Campaign
Winner: Nova Post
Best Lifestyle Campaign
Winner: Effectivo Communications Ltd.
Best Marketing Communications Campaign
Winner: Bombela Concession Company
Best Public Relations Campaign
Winner: Nova Post
Best Use of Brand
Winner: DTEK Renewables
Best use of SEO
Winner: Sherlock Communications
Communications in the Age of Crypto
Winner: WhiteBIT / Gagarin Show
Employer Branding Campaign
Winner: 4CO
Engage for Change Campaign
Winner: Menasse & Menasse-Eibensteiner Kommunikation
Global Communication Campaign
Winner: bzBee Consult Sdn bhd
Health & Wellness Campaign
Winner: PRAIS Corporate Communications
Inclusive Marketing Campaign
Winner: Marco Agency
In-house Team of the Year
Winner: Aditya Birla Group
Instagram Campaign
Winner: BGI Genomics Co., Ltd
Metaverse & VR Project
Winner: Latam Intersect PR
Outstanding Freelancer of the Year
Winner: Catherine Fisette, Founder & Principal, Les Incorrigibles
PR Rising Star
Winner: Lívia Gammardella, Digital Planning and Strategy Coordinator, Latam Intersect PR
PR Silver Star
Winner: Didier Lagae, CEO & Founder, MARCO Agency
Special Event
Winner: DTEK Renewables
TikTok Campaign
Winner: KWT Global
Viral Post of the Year
Winner: Nova Post
The ceremony kicked off with a keynote presentation from the WCFA President Maxim Behar and the Jury ChairArun Sudhaman, CEO & Editor-in-Chief at PRovoke Media, who revealed the winners. The creative efforts of PR experts and professional teams all over the world were evaluated by 14 expert judges - PR practitioners and senior industry leaders from Europe, Asia, Africa, Australia, North America andLatin America.
Partners of the Awards were PR Newswire - a part of Cision Group Ltd. and O'Dwyer's Public Relations News.
The President Maxim Behar also announced the Association's upcoming projects - the Davos Communications Summit 2024 in April and the new monthly WCFA PR Master Classes and Webinars, which will be announced soon on www.wcfaglobal.com
For more information, visit www.davosawards.com
About Davos Communications Awards:
The annual Davos Communications Awards, launched by the World Communications Forum Association in 2021, are global prestigious awards that recognize exceptional professional work done by businesses, governments and academia in public relations, marketing, branding, social media, CSR and leadership. Entries are open to agencies, in-house teams and individuals from any sector to help celebrate and showcase professional excellence in the industry. Winning a Davos Communications Award is an opportunity for professionals and businesses to pitch themselves as the best, to stand out from the competition, increase their credibility, and motivate their teams.
About World Communications Forum Association:
The World Communications Forum was founded in 2010 in Davos, Switzerland, where the Association was registered in 2014. The WCFA is a n organization committed to active global discussions and exchanges focused on the development of communications expertise of its members and be an active voice in its key role in business, society and politics. Every year the forum gathers prominent representatives of the communication and public relations sector from around the world, who, through dialogue and discussion, exchange experiences and ideas to shape the art of global communications.
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2300285/2023_Davos_Communications_Awards.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2300286/Maxim_Behar.jpg
Contact: Maxim Behar, WCFA President
E: max@m3bg.com, mainoffice@wcfaglobal.com
T: +359888503113
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ukraine-and-brazil-dominate-at-2023-davos-communications-awards-302014451.html