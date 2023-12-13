Regulatory News:

Claranova (Euronext Paris: FR0013426004 CLA) announces its 2024 financial calendar

2023-20241 first-half revenue: Thursday, February 8, 2024 2023-2024 first-half results: Wednesday, March 20, 2024 2023-2024 Q3 revenue: Tuesday, May 7, 2024 2023-2024 full-year revenue: Thursday, August 1, 2024 2023-2024 full-year results: Wednesday, October 30, 2024 2024-2025 Q1 revenue: Wednesday, November 13, 2024 Shareholders' Meeting: Friday, November 29, 2024

Results will be released once the market is closed (Euronext, Paris).

The company reserves the right to change the above dates in case of operational necessity.

About Claranova:

As a diversified global technology company, Claranova manages and coordinates a portfolio of majority interests in digital companies with strong growth potential. Supported by a team combining several decades of experience in the world of technology, Claranova has acquired a unique know-how in successfully turning around, creating and developing innovative companies.

Claranova has proven its capacity to turn a simple idea into a worldwide success in just a few short years. Present in 15 countries and leveraging the technology expertise of its 800+ employees across North America and Europe, Claranova is a truly international group, with 95% of its revenue derived from international markets.

Claranova's portfolio of companies is organized into three unique technology platforms operating in all major digital sectors. As an e-commerce leader in personalized objects, Claranova also stands out for its technological expertise in software publishing and the Internet of Things, through its businesses PlanetArt, Avanquest and myDevices. These three technology platforms share a common vision: empowering people through innovation by providing simple and intuitive digital solutions that facilitate everyday access to the very best of technology.

For more information on Claranova group:

https://www.claranova.com

CODES

Ticker :? CLA

ISIN : FR0013426004

www.claranova.com

1 Fiscal Year 2023-2024: July 1, 2023, to June 30, 2024.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231213872257/en/

Contacts:

ANALYSTS- INVESTORS

+33 1 41 27 19 74

ir@claranova.com

FINANCIAL COMMUNICATIONS

+33 1 75 77 54 68

ir@claranova.com