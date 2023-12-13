Aegis Capital Corp. Announces the Hiring of a New Managing Director

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 13, 2023 / Aegis Capital Corp. (www.aegiscapcorp.com) a full-service wealth management, financial services and investment banking firm is pleased to announce the addition of Frank Ballinger, Managing Director

Mr. Ballinger is a seasoned wealth management professional with over 40 years of experience as a financial professional. Mr. Ballinger gained his experience working at PaineWebber/UBS and then Smith Barney as a wealth management coordinator. Prior to working in the brokerage industry, Mr. Ballinger worked as an auditor for Deloitte. He has a BA in accounting and economics from the College of William & Mary. With over 45 years of experience working in financial services, Mr. Ballinger's focus going forward will be serving the investment needs of his high-net-worth families through the Aegis Capital platform.

Robert Eide Aegis' CEO commented: "We welcome Frank to Aegis. With over four decades of experience, he brings an understanding of industry-leading advisory, investment, and planning solutions to his clients."

Michael Pata Aegis' Head of Business Development commented: "Frank will be a great addition as we continue to expand our Timonium, Maryland office location. As we continue to grow, we are committed to ensuring our integrated and robust platform provides the most relevant wealth solutions to meet changing varied needs of our financial advisers and their clients."

About Aegis Capital Corporation

Aegis Capital Corporation "Aegis" has been in business for over 35 years catering to the needs of private clients, institutions and corporations. Aegis was founded in 1984 and offers its investment representatives a conflict free service platform and is able to provide a full range of products and services including investment banking, wealth management, insurance, retirement planning, structured products, private equity, alternatives, equity research, fixed income and special purpose vehicles.Aegis is able to provide quality service through its primary clearing relationship with RBC Clearing & Custody whose parent company, Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY), is one of the world's leading diversified financial services companies. Member: FINRA / SIPC.

