Skyhook Adventure, the Adventure Travel Booking Platform, Acquired by Private Investor

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 13, 2023 / Skyhook Adventure, the leading adventure travel booking platform, is excited to announce its acquisition by a private investor. This milestone marks a new chapter in Skyhook's journey to provide adventurers with unparalleled access to dream-worthy explorations and unforgettable experiences.

Founded in 2018, Skyhook Adventure has rapidly grown into a thriving community of adventure-seekers, connecting travelers with the very best local adventure guides worldwide. Unlike traditional booking platforms, Skyhook prides itself on being more than just a means to an end; it's a tribe of like-minded explorers bound by a shared passion for adventure.

With Skyhook, adventurers gain exclusive access to top-tier local guides who possess in-depth knowledge of their respective destinations. This intimate connection allows travelers to embark on journeys that go beyond the ordinary, offering truly authentic experiences that immerse them in the heart of their chosen destinations.

The Skyhook community also fosters connections among fellow intrepid travelers, encouraging the sharing of stories, tips, and advice. Whether hiking through remote mountains, diving into the depths of the ocean, or exploring vibrant cultures, adventurers can find camaraderie and inspiration within the Skyhook family.

Over the years, Skyhook has proudly served more than 20,000 travelers, helping them turn their adventure dreams into reality. This acquisition by a private investor demonstrates a strong belief in Skyhook's mission to make adventure accessible to all and to connect people with the world's most exciting destinations.

Skyhook Adventure's CEO, Mark Whitman, had this to say: "As we embark on this new chapter, we remain committed to our core values of fostering a sense of community, promoting responsible and sustainable travel, and continuing to be the go-to platform for adventurers seeking unforgettable experiences with local guides".

Skyhook is an adventure travel booking platform connecting travelers with the best local guides around the world. Launched in 2018, Skyhook has had over 20,000 people book trips on the platform. The platform features over 80 unique trips from 50 independent guides in 18 countries. For more information about Skyhook Adventure, please visit https://www.skyhookadventure.com/.

