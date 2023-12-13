BEWHERE HOLDINGS INC. Announces Change of Member in relation to Normal Course Issuer Bid

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 13, 2023 / BeWhere Holdings Inc. (the "Corporation" or "BeWhere") announces that further to its News Release dated June 1, 2023, the Member through which the Normal Course Issuer Bid will be conducted will now be Beacon Securities Limited of Toronto, Ontario.

All other terms of the Normal Course Issuer Bid will remain the same.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Owen Moore

President and Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: (416) 990-3970

Email: info@bewhere.com

SOURCE: BeWhere Holdings Inc.

