Merck & Co., Inc.: Merck Ranks No. 1 on Newsweek's List of America's Most Responsible Companies 2024

RAHWAY, N.J. / ACCESSWIRE / December 13, 2023 / Merck (NYSE:MRK), known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, has earned the top spot on Newsweek's annual list of America's Most Responsible Companies, ranking No. 1 overall for the first time and establishing itself as an industry leader for the second consecutive year. Notably, Merck has also received the unique distinction of being the only company on the 2024 list to score 100/100 in corporate governance, which, in addition to disclosures and transparency, comprises economic performance, namely financial stability and innovation capacity.



"We are honored to be recognized as America's Most Responsible Company," said Robert M. Davis, chairman and chief executive officer, Merck. "Operating responsibly is at the core of our vision and values and fundamental to how we do business. I'm both pleased and proud to also acknowledge that this recognition is a testament to our long-standing commitment focused on enabling a safe and healthy future for people and communities around the world."



To develop its list of America's Most Responsible Companies 2024, Newsweek partnered with Statista, a global research and data firm, to analyze 1,200 of the largest public companies in the U.S., assessing each company across 30 corporate responsibility key performance indicators. In total, 600 companies were identified as one of America's Most Responsible Companies 2024.



Earlier this year, Merck was also named an industry leader on CNBC and JUST Capital's list of America's Most JUST Companies and Barron's list of the 100 Most Sustainable U.S. Companies.



Learn more about Merck's sustainability strategy: https://www.merck.com/company-overview/sustainability/.

About Merck

At Merck, known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, we are unified around our purpose: We use the power of leading-edge science to save and improve lives around the world. For more than 130 years, we have brought hope to humanity through the development of important medicines and vaccines. We aspire to be the premier research-intensive biopharmaceutical company in the world - and today, we are at the forefront of research to deliver innovative health solutions that advance the prevention and treatment of diseases in people and animals. We foster a diverse and inclusive global workforce and operate responsibly every day to enable a safe, sustainable and healthy future for all people and communities. For more information, visit www.merck.com and connect with us on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statement of Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, N.J., USA

This news release of Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, N.J., USA (the "company") includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

Risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to, general industry conditions and competition; general economic factors, including interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations; the impact of the global outbreak of novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19); the impact of pharmaceutical industry regulation and health care legislation in the United States and internationally; global trends toward health care cost containment; technological advances, new products and patents attained by competitors; challenges inherent in new product development, including obtaining regulatory approval; the company's ability to accurately predict future market conditions; manufacturing difficulties or delays; financial instability of international economies and sovereign risk; dependence on the effectiveness of the company's patents and other protections for innovative products; and the exposure to litigation, including patent litigation, and/or regulatory actions.

The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additional factors that could cause results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and the company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) available at the SEC's Internet site (www.sec.gov).

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Merck & Co., Inc. on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Merck & Co., Inc.

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/merck-co-inc

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Merck & Co., Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com