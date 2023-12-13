Regulatory News:

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) (NA:PSH) ("PSH") today announced that Tracy Palandjian has informed the Board of her decision to retire as a non-executive director of the Company due to the increased demands of her executive and other board commitments. She has been a non-executive director since March 2021. Her retirement from the Board will take effect as of 1 January 2024.

Anne Farlow, Chairman of PSH, said: "On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Tracy for her valuable contributions to PSH, and we offer her our best wishes for her future endeavours."

