Ememe K.K.: Generative AI-NPC Life Simulation Sandbox Game 'Ememe' Early Access Version Coming to Steam & Epic Games in Summer 2024

TOKYO, JAPAN / ACCESSWIRE / December 13, 2023 / Ememe K.K. announces the development of an AI-NPC sandbox game with the use of generative AI to simulate character behavior and automatically generate stories.

[Official website] https://ememe.ai

[YouTube] https://youtu.be/rJclZiX7tmM

[X] https://twitter.com/EmemeAI

Ememe is a Town Where AI Characters Live Freely

¦ Generate Daily Life

With generative AI technology, NPCs (Non-Player Characters) autonomously engage in conversations, take actions, build relationships between characters, and live their everyday lives as they please.

You can create a reality drama with AI characters, as if it were The Truman Show, by creating new AI characters living in this town, setting their personalities, and sometimes intervening in their actions.

A Variety of AI-based Functions

¦ Automatic Generation of Body and Facial Expressions

NPC conversations are generated in real time by LLM. And animations, too!

Using our proprietary technology, AI predicts and outputs appropriate facial expressions and body animations from over 1,000 motion-data options based on conversations and schedules. Your character will come to life, laugh, dance, and automatically output 3D animations without the need for complex development techniques.

¦ 3D Model Upload

You can upload your favorite 3D character models* and summon them as AI-NPCs in Ememe. Plus, you can freely set the personalities of the NPCs, so you can recreate the appearance and essence of your favorite characters.

*Supported file format for motion generation: VRM (for automatic facial and body animation by AI)

Wishlist Registration is Open on Steam and Epic Games Store

The Early Access version will be available in the summer of 2024.

Access the latest information by subscribing to the wishlist for Early Access.

[Steam] https://store.steampowered.com/app/2667830/Ememe

[Epic Games] https://store.epicgames.com/p/ememe-220452

Our Vision

Ememe aims to be a new AI-driven storytelling platform.

In the next development phase, we plan to transform Ememe Town into an open-world, where a multitude of NPCs coexist. Additionally, we provide users with tools to develop various multiplayer events (game missions) taking place in the town.

The events are designed as a Tabletop Role-Playing Game with AI-NPCs acting as Game Masters, where users can freely role-play, advancing the story interactively as humans and AI engage in mutual conversations. The story and your life merge, much like our own lives.

Ememe is creating an actively engaging storytelling experience that goes one step further from traditional storytelling mediums such as novels, movies or conventional games.

Character Partnership

We are seeking collaborations with IP characters.

Transform your IP characters or Vtuber/YouTuber talents into AI NPCs and utilize them for promotional purposes, such as video distribution of life simulations.

Incorporate generation AI-NPC technology into your content.

If you are interested in any of the above, please feel free to contact us.

Company Profile

Ememe K.K.

Head office: Tokyo, JAPAN

CEO: Yuka Kojima

Established: 2022

https://ememe.ai

[Press Kit] https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1t0l3Nxa2dZ4taVEnuUD485p9C3k_4ZVR?usp=sharing

Contact Information

Yuka Kojima

CEO

info@ememe.ai

