Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - December 14, 2023) - Bossish Lifestyle, Dr. January's coaching and consulting business, introduces an unique approach to empower students and guide them towards success.





Bossish strawberry whey protein by Dr. Eboni January



Bossish Lifestyle provides students with the tools and strategies to create a strong academic foundation, develop effective study habits, and achieve academic excellence.

Through her health coaching services, Dr. January emphasizes the importance of a healthy body and mind in achieving academic success. She provides guidance on nutrition, exercise, and stress management to ensure students are able to perform at their best.

With her wealth coaching services, Dr. January teaches students the importance of financial literacy and independence. She empowers them to manage their money effectively, save for the future, and create multiple streams of income.





Bossish by Dr. Eboni



Through Bossish Lifestyle, Dr. January aims to break the cycle of limited opportunities for students from underprivileged backgrounds by providing them with the tools and knowledge they need to succeed.

In addition to her coaching services, Dr. January is also the author of the book "Bossish: Empowering Youth to Achieve Academic Excellence & Financial Freedom," where she shares her personal journey and provides valuable insights and strategies for success.





Dr. Eboni January



Dr. Eboni January's dedication to empowering youth through education, health, and wealth coaching has garnered recognition and praise from students, parents, and educators alike.

Introducing Textfit as part of Bossish: The Ultimate Accountability Buddy for a Productive Life, a revolutionary service brought to you by Bossish, where users can finally boss their goals and conquer their dreams.

Flexibility and convenience are at the core of Textfit's design. The service seamlessly integrates into users' daily routines, ensuring they never miss a beat. Accessible on any mobile device, Textfit lets users stay accountable wherever they are. Users can update their goals or preferences at any time to ensure maximum effectiveness.

Textfit is a groundbreaking text service that provides personalized accountability and motivation to individuals striving to achieve their goals. By delivering customized text messages, Textfit helps users stay on track and achieve greatness in various areas of life, including academics, fitness, and nutrition. With a positive and empowering approach, Textfit aims to make accountability enjoyable and effective, unlocking users' potential for success. Visit www.textfit.com to learn more and sign up for Textfit.

Protein by bossish: Introduces Two Flavors to Their Best Selling Whey Protein Powder Line

Strawberry Whey Protein offers a delicious way to increase protein intake with its 22 grams of protein per serving. As the world's best selling whey protein powder, it is a trusted choice for fitness enthusiasts. With only 2 grams of fat and 3 grams of sugar, this protein powder is a healthy option for those looking to improve their overall well-being. The main ingredient, Whey Protein Isolate (WPI), ensures high quality and effectiveness. Additionally, each serving contains more than 5 grams of naturally occurring Branched Chain Amino Acids (BCAAs).

Cinnamon Ice Cream Whey Protein is another exciting addition to the Protein by bossish product line. With the same nutritional benefits as the Strawberry flavor, it offers a unique and indulgent taste. Fitness enthusiasts can now enjoy the delicious flavor of cinnamon ice cream while working towards their health and fitness goals.

Media Contact:

Cygalle Dias PR

cygalle@cygallepr.com

