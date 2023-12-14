Rockwell Automation and Michelin strengthen their collaboration in the digitalization of manufacturing

PARIS, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockwell Automation, Inc (NYSE: ROK), the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, today announced it has strengthened its collaboration with Michelin, the French multinational tire manufacturing company, focusing on digital innovation across Michelin's manufacturing processes.

With more than three decades of collaborative history, this new step signifies a strategic evolution from traditional automation to a digital-focused effort, underlining a commitment to continuous innovation.

Key initiatives of this collaboration include:

Modernizing traditional manufacturing equipment through digitalization

Integrating advanced analytics and data science tools at the operational and plant levels, utilizing a wider partner ecosystem, including Kalypso, a Rockwell Automation business

Boosting operational reliability and efficiency through digital solutions

Frank Kulaszewicz, Senior Vice President, Rockwell Automation, said: "This new step is a testament to our evolving relationship with Michelin. We are eager to build on our historical collaboration, leveraging our combined strengths to face future industrial challenges and drive forward digital innovation. It marks a new chapter in our journey, deepening our commitment to Michelin's digital transformation in machine automation, and solidifying the mutual trust between our companies."

This collaboration between Michelin and Rockwell Automation is comprehensive, covering multiple aspects of digital transformation. Joint efforts in prototyping and testing will validate the feasibility and effectiveness of new ideas, and enhance the efficiency of R&D initiatives, laying the groundwork for ongoing co-innovation and co-development.

"Our strengthened commitment allows us to fast-track our digitalization strategies through this sustainable innovation collaboration," said Nicolas Jaunet, Manufacturing Engineering Vice President, Michelin. "Our combined expertise will accelerate our manufacturing to scale up innovation through smart technology while creating greater people skills and a more attractive work environment."

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 29,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries. To learn more about how we are bringing the Connected Enterprise to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1981317/4439925/Rockwell_Automation_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/rockwell-automation-and-michelin-strengthen-their-collaboration-in-the-digitalization-of-manufacturing-302010812.html