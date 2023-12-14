Crusoe Announces Data Center Expansion with atNorth in Iceland

atNorth to host Crusoe Cloud GPUs as the appeal of the Nordic region gains traction.

REYKJAVIK, Iceland and DENVER, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- atNorth, a leading Nordic colocation, high-performance computing, and artificial intelligence service provider announced today a new collaboration with Crusoe Energy Systems LLC ("Crusoe") to colocate Crusoe Cloud GPUs in atNorth's ICE02 data center in Iceland. This is Crusoe's first project in Europe and the arrangement advances Crusoe's mission to align the future of computing with the future of the climate by powering Crusoe's high-performance computing infrastructure with clean energy sources.

"I'm thrilled that our quest to source low carbon power has led us to Iceland," said Cully Cavness, Crusoe's Co-Founder and President. "This partnership with atNorth allows us to bring the concentrated energy demand of compute infrastructure directly to the source of clean, renewable geothermal and hydro energy."

"It is very important to atNorth that we are collaborating with companies that share our approach to sustainability," said E. Magnús Kristinsson, CEO of atNorth. "Crusoe's commitment to maximize their compute while minimizing their environmental impact made them a perfect fit."

The atNorth ICE02 site leverages more than 80MW of power benefiting from the sustainable geothermal and hydro energy produced in Iceland. The country also benefits from low latency networks and fully redundant connectivity to customer bases in North America and Europe via multiple undersea fiber optic cables.

"AI and machine learning are driving the demand for data centers to grow at a record rate," said Chris Dolan, Crusoe's Chief Data Center Officer. "We're excited about our initial commitment to atNorth and look forward to potentially expanding capacity even more in the future."

The news follows atNorth's recent acquisition of Gompute, a leading provider of High Performance Computing (HPC) and data center services, and the announcement of three new sites,FIN04 in Kouvola, Finland, FIN02 in Helsinki, Finland and DEN01 in Copenhagen, Denmark. The business continues to be recognized for its prowess in the sustainable data center industry by several awarding bodies this year including the Edie Net Zero Awards, the DCS Awards, the Electrical Review and Data Center Review Excellence Awards, the Tech Capital Awards, the National Sustainability Awards and the 2023 Energy Awards. The Tech Capital Award in particular, identifies the benefits of Iceland as a data center location, such as the abundance of natural resources and the fact that their energy is 100% generated by renewable sources, in addition to their stable political situation, circular economy principles, and redundant connectivity.

About atNorth

atNorth is a leading Nordic data center services company that offers sustainable, cost-effective, scalable colocation and high-performance computing services across Iceland, Sweden and Finland. The company operates seven data centers in strategic locations across the Nordics, with additional sites to open in Helsinki, Finland in Q3 2024 and in Denmark in Q4 2024, as well as its tenth site ready for operation in Kouvola, Finland in 2025.

With sustainability at its core, atNorth's data centers run on renewable energy resources and support circular economy principles. All atNorth sites leverage innovative design, power efficiency, and intelligent operations to provide long-term infrastructure and flexible colocation deployments. The tailor-made solutions enable businesses to calculate, simulate, train and visualize data workloads in an efficient, cost-optimized way.

atNorth is headquartered in Reykjavik, Iceland, and is trusted by industry-leading organizations to operate their most critical workloads. The business was founded in 2009 and acquired by Partners Group in 2022. For more information, visit atNorth.com or follow atNorth on LinkedIn or Facebook.

Press Contact:

Caroline Brunton

Kite Hill PR for atNorth

+44 (0) 7796 274 416

caroline@kitehillpr.com

About Crusoe Energy Systems LLC

Crusoe is on a mission to align the future of computing with the future of the climate. As builders and operators of clean computing infrastructure, Crusoe reduces both the costs and the environmental impact of the world's expanding digital economy. By unlocking stranded sources of energy to power artificial intelligence, crypto, and other high performance computing applications, Crusoe is creating the future of compute-intensive innovation that reduces emissions rather than adds to them.

To learn more, visit www.crusoeenergy.com and follow Crusoe on Linkedin and X.

Contact: saxelrod@crusoeenergy.com

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/atnorth/i/e-magnus-kristinsson-ceo-atnorth-and-cully-cavness-co-founder-and-president-crusoe,c3248769 E Magnús Kristinsson CEO atNorth and Cully Cavness Co-Founder and President Crusoe

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/crusoe-announces-data-center-expansion-with-atnorth-in-iceland-302015191.html