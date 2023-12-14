Australian oil and gas producer Woodside Energy's plans to install up to one million solar panels and a grid-scale battery in Western Australia's Pilbara region is a step closer to realisation after the project won local development approval.From pv magazine Australia Western Australia's Regional Joint Development Assessment Panel has given planning approval for a 500 MW solar farm that Perth-based Woodside Energy wants to build near Karratha, in the northwestern part of the state. The AUD 300 million ($196 million) project involves an initial 100 MW PV facility that could be expanded in stages ...

