Donnerstag, 14.12.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Energy Plug Technologies: Kursexplosion “Made in Taiwan”?!
14.12.2023 | 10:48
Third Point Investors Ltd - Director Declaration

Third Point Investors Ltd - Director Declaration

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 14


Third Point Investors Limited

(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 47161)

LEI Number: 549300WXTCG65AQ7V644 Renewal Date- 03/02/2024

(The "Company")

14 December 2023

Director Declaration

In accordance with the requirement of the London Stock Exchange Listing Rule 9.6.14, the Company announces that Richard Boléat, Non-Executive Director, has informed the Company that he has been appointed to the Board of Digital 9 Infrastructure Plc with effect from 14 December 2023.

Enquiries:

Company Website: www.thirdpointlimited.com

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
The Company Secretary
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745001


© 2023 PR Newswire
