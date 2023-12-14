Third Point Investors Ltd - Director Declaration

Third Point Investors Limited

(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 47161)

LEI Number: 549300WXTCG65AQ7V644 Renewal Date- 03/02/2024

(The "Company")

14 December 2023

Director Declaration

In accordance with the requirement of the London Stock Exchange Listing Rule 9.6.14, the Company announces that Richard Boléat, Non-Executive Director, has informed the Company that he has been appointed to the Board of Digital 9 Infrastructure Plc with effect from 14 December 2023.

