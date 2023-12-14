SolarPower Europe has published guidelines for floating solar to offer an overview of the European market and the global landscape, with practical advice for project developers.SolarPower Europe has published a comprehensive report on the challenges, market status, and development prospects for floating solar in Europe and around the world. The report collects best practices and expertise from years of experience with the development of floating PV plants. The association said that in 2022, the cumulative installed capacity of floating PV installations hit 5.7 GW. China alone represents 70% of ...

