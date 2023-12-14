mParticle Expands DACH Market Presence with Key Senior Hires

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- mParticle, the leading customer data platform, reaffirms its strategic commitment to the DACH region by welcoming three tenured professionals: Alex Willkomm, Helmut Aichholzer, and Christian Stein joined the team on December 1st, 2023. These experts bring a wealth of experience garnered from their successes in expanding DACH presence at Tealium, Jive, Monetate and Pros. Their addition marks a milestone in mParticle's growth story in the region.

Alex will serve as Sales Director, Helmut as Partnerships Director, and Christian as Principal Solution Engineer.

"I'm thrilled to be joining mParticle and eager to collaborate with the team to shape the future of customer data in the DACH region. mParticle's technology stack and its robust real-time capabilities along with the talented global team present an opportunity to drive impactful growth and establish long-lasting partnerships," Alex said.

Not only will mParticle's proactive investment in the DACH region forge new customer relationships, but it will also reaffirm established ones such as C&A, Sixt, and Trade Republic.

Julian Wilden, CDP Manager at C&A, describes, "mParticle enables us to unify cross-channel data so we can break the boundaries between in-store and online experiences and create frictionless journeys for our customers. One of C&A's values is 'we are consumer-obsessed,' which means we always keep our customers in mind, working to give them the best shopping experience possible. mParticle's expansion in DACH will help brands across the region leverage data with greater speed and confidence. C&A got improved customer experiences as a result, and I'm sure other brands will also benefit."

With an acute understanding of the DACH market's nuances and a profound fluency in the German language, the new hires bring invaluable expertise to foster strategic partnerships. Their presence will empower mParticle to seamlessly engage with partners and customers, facilitating end-to-end evaluations and interactions in their own language.

"This strategic recruitment signifies the inception of mParticle's dedicated presence in the DACH region, with a deliberate focus on enhancing our service standards and amplifying our footprint," explained Rob Murphy, SVP of Global Revenue at mParticle. "Our commitment to the region is resolute, and the addition of Alex, Helmut, and Christian is a testament to our aspiration for sustained growth and impactful partnerships."

About mParticle

mParticle is an AI-powered, real-time Customer Data Platform that powers the entire customer data stack by combining data quality and compliance protections with rich insights and predictions. Companies like NBCUniversal, JetBlue, and Venmo use mParticle to simplify their customer data infrastructure, maximize the value of their data, and accelerate growth at scale. mParticle has raised nearly $300M in funding. Founded in 2013, mParticle is headquartered in New York City with employees around the globe.

