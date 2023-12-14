Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Genmab A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to employee warrant exercise

The share capital of Genmab A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing will take effect as per 15 December 2023 in the ISIN below. ISIN: DK0010272202 ------------------------------------------------------------ Name: Genmab ------------------------------------------------------------ Volume before change: 66.067.481 shares (DKK 66.067.481) ------------------------------------------------------------ Change: 7,054 shares (DKK 7,054) ------------------------------------------------------------ Volume after change: 66,074,535 shares (DKK 66,074,535) ------------------------------------------------------------ Subscription prices: · 1,106 shares - DKK 1,025.00 · 3,453 shares - DKK 1,145.00 · 300 shares - DKK 1,147.50 · 85 shares - DKK 1,161.00 · 70 shares - DKK 1,210.00 · 20 shares - DKK 1,334.50 · 50 shares - DKK1,362.50 · 144 shares - DKK 1,402.00 · 40 shares - DKK 1,408.00 · 294 shares - DKK 1,424.00 · 1,492 shares - DKK 1,615.00 ------------------------------------------------------------ Face value: DKK 1 ------------------------------------------------------------ Short name: GMAB ------------------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 11143 ------------------------------------------------------------ For further inform-ion, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66