WKN: 565131 | ISIN: DK0010272202 | Ticker-Symbol: GE9
GlobeNewswire
14.12.2023 | 11:22
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Genmab A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to employee warrant exercise

The share capital of Genmab A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading
and official listing will take effect as per 15 December 2023 in the ISIN
below. 



ISIN:         DK0010272202             
------------------------------------------------------------
Name:         Genmab                
------------------------------------------------------------
Volume before change: 66.067.481 shares (DKK 66.067.481)  
------------------------------------------------------------
Change:        7,054 shares (DKK 7,054)       
------------------------------------------------------------
Volume after change:  66,074,535 shares (DKK 66,074,535)  
------------------------------------------------------------
Subscription prices:  ·     1,106 shares - DKK 1,025.00
            ·     3,453 shares - DKK 1,145.00
            ·     300 shares - DKK 1,147.50 
            ·     85 shares - DKK 1,161.00  
            ·     70 shares - DKK 1,210.00  
            ·     20 shares - DKK 1,334.50  
            ·     50 shares - DKK1,362.50  
            ·     144 shares - DKK 1,402.00 
            ·     40 shares - DKK 1,408.00  
            ·     294 shares - DKK 1,424.00 
            ·     1,492 shares - DKK 1,615.00
------------------------------------------------------------
Face value:      DKK 1                
------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:      GMAB                 
------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:     11143                
------------------------------------------------------------





For further inform-ion, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
