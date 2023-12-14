Sparx Holdings Group, Inc.: Sparx Holdings Group Nears Completion of Innovative Hub for Sparx Smart Sprinkler System Prototype

CRANSTON, RI / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2023 / Sparx Holdings Group, Inc. (OTC PINK:SHGI), a leader in innovative fire protection solutions, unveils a groundbreaking advancement in fire protection technology with the imminent completion of its state-of-the-art hub for the Sparx Smart Sprinkler System prototype. This innovative system, utilizing patent-pending technology, is designed to interface with traditional sprinklers commonly found in warehouses and commercial spaces. At the core of the Sparx Smart Sprinkler System's design is its ability to enhance traditional fire sprinklers with sensors, enabling quick responses to fires through early detection. Additionally, the system empowers fire sprinklers to communicate with one another, fostering collaboration and coordination for the most effective response to the hazard at hand.

The Sparx hub delivers real-time information on the status of active fire sprinklers within the Sparx Smart Sprinkler System. In the event of a fire, it efficiently displays which sprinklers have been activated and continuously monitors system integrity. This innovative system component goes beyond conventional fire panels that may appear intimidating; instead, it offers a visually appealing and accessible interface, potentially minimizing fire department response time in emergencies.

Unlike many fire panel-type devices, the Sparx hub represents simplicity at its finest. Boasting a user-friendly and intuitive design, this hub sets itself apart by providing a modern touchscreen interface that is both inviting and easy to navigate. Recognizing the critical nature of emergency situations, Sparx Holdings Group, Inc. has prioritized ease of use to ensure that responders can interact seamlessly with the system without the need for extensive training or reference to user manuals.

The hub reports system faults, including low battery warnings, ensuring users have a comprehensive overview of the health of the Sparx Smart Sprinkler System. With both visual and audible notifications, the hub ensures that users remain informed about the system's status at all times.

Sparx Holdings Group, Inc. is currently in the integration stage, meticulously prototyping and testing the communication and functionality between the hub and the sprinkler sensing and activation units. These units, specially designed by Sparx Holdings Group, Inc., attach to fire sprinklers, enhancing them with multi-sensing capabilities, including flame, gas, smoke, and temperature sensors. The hub orchestrates the activation of sprinklers based on intelligent commands, allowing for a more nuanced and effective response compared to traditional systems that rely solely on heat detection.

The Sparx Smart Sprinkler System marks a significant leap forward in fire safety technology. By combining cutting-edge design with advanced functionality, Sparx Holdings Group, Inc. is reshaping the landscape of fire protection, providing a solution that is both efficient and user-friendly.

The Company's CEO, Cassandra DeNunzio, expressed enthusiasm about the recent progress, stating:

"We are extremely excited to meet our set timeline and objectives as we near completion of our prototype. This marks a significant milestone for the Company as we plan to conduct more comprehensive testing to verify the functionality of the Sparx Smart Sprinkler System."

Sparx Holdings Group, Inc. invites those interested in learning more about the Company to explore the resources below.

Regulation A+ offering: https://www.sparx-fire.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/SHGI_SparxFire

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/people/Sparx-Holdings-Group-Inc/100093347986779/

Prototype (Sensor) Demonstration: https://youtu.be/BtlJBlV4qFk

Company Pitch Deck: https://s3.amazonaws.com/content.otcmarkets.com/media/947035425/CoZUBuaCpzDXbRb/doc.pdf

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements:

This release contains "forward-looking statements" that include information relating to future events and future financial and operating performance. The words "may," "would," "will," "expect," "estimate," "can," "believe," "potential," and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which that performance or those results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time they are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Please refer to the risk factors in our Form 1-A Offering Circular filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 11, 2023.

