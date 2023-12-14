Termination of trading with shares of Hagen Bikes AS from First North Market

Tallinn, Estonia, 2023-12-14 11:49 CET -- On November 3, 2023 Hagen Bikes AS published a market announcement about the filing of a bankruptcy petition, as a result of which the Exchange suspended trading with Hagen Bikes AS shares as of November 6, 2023. On December 11, 2023, Hagen Bikes AS published a market announcement with information that the Harju County Court has declared the company bankrupt. According to items 46.1. and 46.2.2. of the First North Rules, the Exchange may adopt a resolution regarding termination of trading of financial instruments if the Issuer is a subject of insolvency. With the declaration of bankruptcy, the Issuer is insolvent. Since the Stock Exchange has suspended trading in the Issuer's shares after the Issuer filed for bankruptcy and the Court has declared the Issuer's bankruptcy, normal trading in the Issuer's shares is no longer possible. With reference to the above, the Listing and Surveillance Committee of Nasdaq Tallinn decided on December 14, 2023 to terminate the trading with the shares of Hagen Bikes from First North Market as of December 15, 2023. The trading in the shares is halted as of November 6, 2023 Short name: HAGEN ---------------------------- ISIN code: EE3100088402 ---------------------------- Order book ID: 244007 ---------------------------- For further information please contact bankruptcy registrar Kristjan Aava, phone +372 614 8222, e-mail: kristjan.aava@abpp.ee. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.