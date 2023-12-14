trivago N.V.: trivago Unveils a Bold Brand Refresh and AI powered TV Ads



trivago's strong refocus on its brand is highlighted by a distinct brand refresh and an innovative AI-driven television advertising campaign.

DüSSELDORF, GERMANY - December 14, 2023 - trivago, a leading global hotel search, is excited to announce a brand evolution, marking a new era for the company. The refreshed brand features a new logo and visual identity, which will debut with a first-of-its-kind AI-driven television advertising campaign.

The essence of trivago's brand refresh is captured by its promise to help users "Search Savvy. Feel Super." It encapsulates the core benefit of providing travelers with a smart, efficient way to compare hotel offers, saving them both time and money. The emotional payoff, 'Feel Super,' captures the satisfaction of users who feel assured that they have obtained a better deal.

Key elements of trivago's refresh include a new logo with a more vibrant and inviting look. The new symbol doubles as a checkmark, representing how easy it is to find a hotel that suits your needs on trivago, and a smile, reflecting that satisfied feeling when you've scored that great deal because you used trivago.





NEW VISUAL IDENTITY & CREATIVE

"The refresh is in line with our goal to strengthen the trivago brand. By combining our strong existing brand cues with a set of new, highly distinct and memorable elements, we aim to cut through the noise and stand out in the competitive travel market," said Jasmine Ezz, CMO of trivago. "This evolution is about building on our solid foundation, reinforcing our identity, and making it more resonant and engaging."

In a blend of the familiar and the innovative, trivago welcomes a new "trivago guy" who will be featured in the company's advertising campaigns. However, what sets this campaign apart is its pioneering use of AI technology. By employing AI tools, trivago has produced localized TV ads in more than ten different languages, all featuring the same actor, but with uniquely tailored, culturally relevant voiceovers for each market. Leveraging cutting-edge technology not only showcases trivago's innovative DNA but also significantly reduces production time and costs, allowing for a more customised and responsive marketing strategy.

Watch the new TV campaign: US TV spot(AI usage).



said Johannes Thomas, CEO of trivago. "This is just the beginning of our journey in harnessing AI for creative production. Our AI-driven campaigns are a testament to our commitment to consistently lead with cutting-edge technology across all facets of our organization."

The new campaign and brand evolution is a culmination of trivago's renewed emphasis on brand marketing this past year, and is a testament to trivago's commitment to innovation. It's a forward-looking step, yet deeply rooted in the heritage that has made trivago a household name.

The campaign will roll out gradually across markets, starting in Denmark and Canada mid-December before going live in the US around Christmas. The company is excited to embark on this new chapter and continue to be the go-to platform for travelers worldwide, helping them make smart decisions and celebrate their wins.

About trivago:

trivago is a global hotel and accommodation search platform. We are focused on reshaping the way travelers search for and compare different types of accommodations, such as hotels, vacation rentals and apartments, while enabling our advertisers to grow their businesses by providing them with access to a broad audience of travelers via our websites and apps. Our platform allows travelers to make informed decisions by personalizing their search for accommodations and providing them with access to a deep supply of relevant information and prices. As of September 30, 2022, we offered access to more than 5.0 million hotels and other types of accommodation in over 190 countries, including over 3.8 million units of alternative accommodation, such as vacation rentals and apartments.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. Words, and variations of words such as "believe," "expect," "plan," "continue," "will," "should," and similar expressions are intended to identify our forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, and important factors that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. For additional information factors that could affect our forward-looking statements, see our risk factors, as they may be amended from time to time, set forth in our public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We disclaim and do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward- looking statement in this press release, except as required by applicable law or regulation.





