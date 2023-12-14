Bynder, the global leader in Digital Asset Management (DAM), is pleased to announce the appointment of Dominique LeBlond as Chief Product Officer.

Dominique joins from Heineken's e-commerce platform Beerwulf® where he acted as Chief Product Technology Officer. Dominique is a highly experienced product leader, with deep knowledge of the digital experience and content ecosystem. He has held senior product roles in internet-based software industries, with an impressive track record in delivering innovative product and technology solutions for Fortune 1000 companies.

With more brands embracing AI technology within their content operations, Dominique will ensure customer needs are at the forefront of Bynder's product roadmap, and will lead Bynder's product organization to develop and support new and innovative features that inspire brands to thrive through exceptional content experiences.

Dominique comments: "I'm excited to be joining such a talented group of people who have built the world's leading pure-play DAM company globally. Bynder is already at the forefront of product developments in this space, especially within AI and content operations, and I'm looking forward to leading the team and unlocking the next phase of innovative solutions for our customers and users."

Bob Hickey, CEO at Bynder, said: "I'm excited to welcome Dominique to our 500-strong team of global Byndies. Our customer's requirements and deployments are increasingly complex, so Dominique's deep-rooted knowledge of content workflows and use cases makes him the perfect fit for our world-class management team. Dominique's experience in taking customer-driven insights and translating these into product capabilities that provide real customer value will shape and improve the customer experience. Dominique will be an exceptional partner to our customers and empower them to deliver exceptional content experiences across their own ecosystems as more brands than ever before use content to gain a strategic advantage."

Dominique's appointment follows an impressive 12 months of momentum for Bynder, which saw majority investment from Thomas H. Lee Partners (THL) in December 2022, celebrated 10 years in business in January 2023 and reported a 185% growth in asset delivery over a six-month period. In addition, the total number of assets on Bynder's platform grew by more than 100% across a 12-month period, and integrations increased by more than 20%, highlighting content demand across a number of touchpoints.

For more information on Bynder's AI solutions, please visit: https://www.bynder.com/en/solutions/initiatives/ai-automation/

About Bynder

Bynder goes far beyond managing digital assets. The digital asset management platform enables teams to conquer the chaos of proliferating content, touchpoints, and relationships in order to thrive. With powerful and intuitive solutions that embrace the way people want to work and a richly integrated ecosystem, Bynder is the brand ally that unifies and transforms the creation and sharing of assets, inspiring teams, delighting customers, and elevating businesses.

Bynder's 500+ employees, known as 'Byndies'; together constitute the world's most extensive pool of digital asset management expertise. Bynder enables more than 1.7M users across nearly 4,000 organizations, including Spotify, Puma, Five Guys, and Icelandair. Founded in 2013, Bynder has eight offices around the globe, including the Netherlands, the United States, Spain, UK, Australia, and UAE.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231212058948/en/

Contacts:

Manisha Mehta

manisha.mehta@bynder.com