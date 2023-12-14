Gb Sciences' Novel Parkinson's Disease Medication is Featured on Worldwide Business with kathy ireland

Tune in this Sunday, Dec. 17, at 5:30 p.m. ET on the Fox Business Network to learn about Gb Sciences' cannabinoid-based medicine for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2023 / Gb Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB:GBLX), a leading plant-inspired biopharmaceutical research and development company, will be featured on Worldwide Business with kathy ireland® on Sunday, Dec. 17, at 5:30 p.m. ET on the Fox Business Network. Check your local listings for viewing information.

Kathy Ireland and Andrea Small Howard

Gb Sciences recently completed a successful dose response study that supports Gb Sciences' cannabinoid-based therapy for Parkinson's disease. Dr. Andrea Small-Howard, Gb Sciences' president and chief science officer, joins Worldwide Business with Kathy Ireland® to discuss Gb Sciences' plant-inspired medicines including its cannabinoid-containing Parkinson's disease medication.

"We are honored to share recent information about our first-in-class, cannabinoid-based treatment for the motor symptoms of Parkinson's disease on Worldwide Business with kathy ireland®," says Dr. Small-Howard. "Beyond that, Gb Sciences is reimagining traditional medicines by creating safe, effective, plant-inspired formulations to be sold as U.S. FDA-approved drugs. Gb Sciences is working towards the future of medicine, and we are thankful for the opportunity to share our mission on this platform."

The cannabinoids in Gb Sciences' Parkinson's drugs are synthesized for Gb Sciences by Purisys, LLC, the global industry leader in ultra-high purity, pharmaceutical grade cannabinoid supply. To optimize the dosing of these active ingredients, Gb Sciences has selected Catalent Pharma's Zydis® orally disintegrating tablets (ODT). Because greater than 50% of Parkinson's patients have problems with swallowing, Zydis® ODT is an effective dosing solution for Gb Sciences' formulations designed to treat Parkinson's patients.

As early as next year, Gb Sciences plans on filing an Investigational New Drug Application to begin first-in-human clinical trials. As the second most common neurodegenerative disease, the market for Parkinson's disease (PD) treatments is expected to grow to $12.8 billion by 2028.

Learn more about Gb Sciences by visiting www.gbsciences.com.

About Worldwide Business with kathy ireland®:

Worldwide Business with kathy ireland® is a weekly half-hour show hosted by business mogul Kathy Ireland, featuring exclusive interviews of global executives sharing their business insights and success stories that shape their industries. The show broadcasts on Fox Business Network as part of its branded content lineup. Worldwide Business with kathy ireland® extends beyond the weekly on-air program with digital content delivered on various video platforms across social media.

About Gb Sciences and GbS Global Biopharma:

Gb Sciences, Inc. is a plant-inspired, biopharmaceutical research and development company creating patented, disease-targeted formulations of cannabis- and other plant-inspired therapeutic mixtures for the prescription drug market through its Canadian subsidiary GbS Global Biopharma, Inc. The "plant-inspired" active ingredients in its therapeutic mixtures are synthetic homologues identical to the original plant compounds but produced under current Good Manufacturing Practices. Gb Sciences' intellectual property portfolio contains eight issued U.S. and 12 issued foreign patents, as well as 18 U.S. and 55 foreign patent-pending applications. In its drug development pipeline, Gb Sciences has five preclinical phase product development programs. Gb Sciences' lead program for Parkinson's disease is being prepared for a first-in-human clinical trial. Gb Sciences' formulations for chronic pain, anxiety and depression are currently in preclinical animal studies with researchers at the National Research Council of Canada (NRC). The company also received positive preclinical proof-of-concept data supporting its complex mixtures for the treatment of Cytokine Release Syndrome, and its lead candidates will be optimized based on late-stage preclinical studies at Michigan State University. Gb Sciences' productive research and development network includes distinguished universities, hospitals, and Contract Research Organizations. To learn more, visit www.gbsciences.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain statements relating to future results or events, which are forward-looking statements. Words such as "expects," "intends," "plans," "may," "could," "should," "anticipates," "likely," "believes" and words of similar import may identify forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts, but instead represent only the Company's belief regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control. It is possible that the Company's actual results and financial condition may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results and financial condition indicated in these forward-looking statements. Further, information concerning the Company and its business, including factors that potentially could materially affect the Company's business and financial and other results, are contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, available at www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release, and we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or correct any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that subsequently occur or of which we hereafter become aware.

Contact Information

Alexis Quintal

grow@rosarium.work

