Galway Metals Inc.: Company Reports on Continued CEO Share Purchases and Granting of Options to Employees

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2023 / Galway Metals Inc. (TSXV:GWM)(OTCQB:GAYMF) (the "company" or "Galway Metals"), is pleased to announce an update on recent insider purchases, through a series of transactions conducted through the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange. Robert Hinchcliffe, President, CEO and Director, acquired an aggregate 1,664,000 common shares of the Company in the current calendar year. As a result, Mr. Hinchcliffe now owns a total of 6,720,746 common shares of Galway Metals, representing approximately 9% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company.

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has awarded approximately 2 million incentive stock options exercisable at C$0.35 per common share and expiring on December 12, 2028, to employees, officers, and directors of the Company. This grant of options is in compliance with terms of the Company's Stock Option Plan and remains subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Galway Metals Inc.

Galway Metals is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing its 100%-owned, high-grade, open-pitable flagship Clarence Stream gold project in SW New Brunswick. Clarance Stream is an emerging gold district with an exploration strike length of approximately 65 km and widths of up to 28 kms in certain areas. Galway Metals also has 100%-ownership in the Estrades project, a former producing high-grade, gold-rich polymetallic VMS mine in the northern Abitibi of western Quebec. Led by a management team with a proven track-record of creating shareholder value having sold Galway Resources for US$340 million, Galway Metals is focused on creating value for all its stakeholders.

