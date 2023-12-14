Sarama Resources Ltd.: Sarama Announces Trading Halt

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, BC and PERTH, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2023 / Sarama Resources Ltd. ("Sarama" or the "Company") (TSX-V:SWA)(ASX:SRR) advises that its CHESS Depositary Interests (or CDIs) on the Australian Securities Exchange ("ASX") and its Common Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") have been halted at the request of the Company pending the release of an announcement in relation to a potential equity raising.

The trading halt will continue on the ASX until the earlier of the Company releasing an announcement in relation to the potential equity raising, or the commencement of trading on 18 December 2023. The Company will confirm when the trading halt will be lifted on the TSX-V after discussions with the TSX-V and CIRO, the TSX-V's Regulation Service Provider.

-Ends-

For further information, please contact:

Andrew Dinning

Sarama Resources Ltd

e: info@saramaresources.com

t: +61 8 9363 7600

This announcement has been authorised by the Board of Sarama Resources.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Sarama Resources Ltd.

View the original press release on accesswire.com