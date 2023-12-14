The acquisition enriches TimeXtender's offering, delivering added value for partners and a substantial governance edge for customers.

TimeXtender, a data management and automation software company based in Aarhus, announced today that it has acquired Exmon, a data governance and master data management software company based in Reykjavik, Iceland.

This is a significant move aligned with TimeXtender's Product Vision as it will further strengthen its product by improving Data Quality, Master Data Management, Governance, and Compliance.

Heine Krog Iversen, the CEO of TimeXtender, shared his insights on the acquisition, "Integrating Exmon into our ecosystem represents our continuous effort to enhance the value we provide, while also strengthening the expertise we bring to the table. The synergy between TimeXtender and Exmon offers a robust governance layer, ensuring data accuracy, consistency, and accessibility, making data management an easier task for our users."

Exmon's Gunnar Magnusson reflected on the acquisition, stating, "Joining forces with TimeXtender supports our shared vision of simplifying data governance into a broader arena. This synergy is a significant win for both existing and prospective customers, as it substantially lowers the barriers to effective data management."

TimeXtender's and Exmon's partners will now have a richer, more comprehensive solution to present to their customers with the ability to address the varying data governance and management needs of different industries and organization sizes, thereby widening their market reach and creating more opportunities for business growth.

For existing customers, this acquisition demonstrates an ongoing commitment to continuous improvement, ensuring their investment in TimeXtender's solution continually evolves to meet the increasing demands for data governance.

Prospective customers will find a more compelling offering in TimeXtender's solution that now includes a full range of data management and governance capabilities, all in a single, low-code user interface.

TimeXtender's acquisition of Exmon aligns with its mission to simplify data management through automation, ensuring businesses have access to clean, trustworthy, and actionable data for improved operational efficiency.

About TimeXtender

TimeXtender is the holistic solution for data integration that provides all the features you need to build an agile infrastructure for data and AI in the fastest, most efficient way possible all within a single, low-code user interface.

By leveraging metadata to unify each layer of the data stack and automate manual processes, TimeXtender empowers you to ingest, prepare, and deliver business-ready data 10x faster, while reducing your costs by 70%-80%.

We do this for one simple reason: because time matters.

About Exmon

At Exmon we enable data-driven business with trustworthy data.

It's our mission to empower businesses to make accurate decisions based on real-time data. The world is changing, and companies are increasingly becoming more digital and data-driven in their decisions that's why organizations need a world-class data tool that they can rely on, to ensure data integrity.

