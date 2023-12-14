Adastra Group (also known as Adastra Corporation), a global leader in cloud, data and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions and services, today announced the launch of its innovative Cloud Analytics Solution, a well-architected framework designed for businesses to maximize operational efficiencies while meeting sustainability targets.

Adastra's solution utilizes advanced analytics techniques to collect, measure, and calculate an organization's carbon footprint. The solutions allow patterns and trends to emerge that help identify areas where improvements and efficiencies can be made. Using scalable and maintainable data engineering methods, the solution delivers the necessary insights for informed decision-making for companies to embrace sustainability as a competitive advantage.

With the product's successful completion of the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Foundational Technical Review (FTR) to evaluate its risks, stability, and security, the solution is now available in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on AWS.

"We are thrilled to unveil our latest sustainability solution in AWS Marketplace," said Dr. Johannes Mellenthin, AWS Alliance Lead DACH, Adastra.

"This Cloud Analytics Solution reflects Adastra's commitment to empowering enterprises worldwide with the tools they need to cultivate a greener future. With this framework, businesses can incorporate operational sustainability analysis that positively impact both their environmental performance and overall bottom line-all in real-time," said Mayur Hastak, Cloud Principal Architect, Adastra.

Designed to address challenges faced by organizations aiming to optimize sustainability practices while maintaining a competitive edge, Adastra's solution adheres to the highest industry standards, enabling businesses to leverage data with confidence and control.

Additionally, the sustainability product has been tested in a comprehensive project with a major automotive manufacturer, demonstrating the solution's capability to drive sustainability initiatives across diverse industries.

Read more in the case study at adastracorp.com.

About Adastra

For over two decades, Adastra has transformed businesses into digital leaders, helping global organizations innovate, achieve operational excellence, and create unforgettable customer experiences, all with the power of their data. At the forefront of artificial intelligence, data, cloud, digital and governance services, Adastra delivers solutions to enterprises to leverage data they can control and trust, connecting them to their customers and their customers to the world.

