Options Technology, the leading Capital Markets services provider, today announced the promotion of Claire McKillen to the position of Vice President, Financial Controller.

The appointment follows Laura McCann's promotion to Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and is the next stage in the firm's long-term strategy of building a world-class finance team servicing the global business from its Belfast office.

Claire began her career with Options in November 2017, initially joining as Group Accountant. Subsequently, in May 2022, she was appointed to the role of Finance Director, paving the way for her current promotion to Vice President, Financial Controller. During this time she gained extensive experience in working with Private Equity, global audit, and held key roles on the deal and integrations teams during the ABRY investment and integration of Fixnetix and Activ Financial.

Prior to her tenure at Options, Claire brought a wealth of experience from senior roles at PWC, honing skills in the dynamic professional services sector. Her diverse background uniquely positions her to contribute significantly to Options' long-term growth strategy.

Danny Moore, President and CEO of Options, commented, "Claire has had an exceptional six years with Options, grabbing every new opportunity the growing business has thrown up. Her promotion to Vice President consolidates her position as a cornerstone of the global finance team."

Claire added, "I am truly honored to be appointed to the role of Vice President, Financial Controller at Options. Witnessing the remarkable growth of Options and the amazing team here in Belfast has been an incredibly rewarding experience. I am excited to play a pivotal role in this next critical phase of expansion and development."

Claire's promotion to VP, Finance Controller comes as the latest in a series of key senior leadership appointments at Options, including Laura McCann as Chief Financial Officer, Terry Hughes as Chief Marketing Officer, Micah Kroeze as Chief Product Officer, Marlena Efstratopoulouas Chief Risk Officer, Christy O'Kane as SVP, Global Head of Delivery and Larry Leibowitz to the firm's Board of Advisors.

Today's news also follows the firm's announcement of 200 new jobs in Belfast, and its 30-year company milestone

In December 2019, Options received investment from Boston-based Private Equity Firm, Abry Partners. This investment has enabled Options to accelerate its growth strategy and develop its technology platform whilst expanding its reach in key financial centres globally.

About Options Technology (www.options-it.com

Options Technology is the No. 1 provider of IT infrastructure to global Capital Markets firms, supporting their operations and ecosystems.

Founded in 1993, the firm began life as a hedge fund technology services provider. Today, the company provides high-performance managed trading infrastructure and cloud-enabled managed services to over 550 firms globally, providing an agile, scalable platform in an Investment Bank-grade Cybersecurity wrapper.

Options clients include the leading global investment banks, hedge funds, funds of funds, proprietary trading firms, market makers, broker/dealers, private equity houses, and exchanges. With offices in 9 key cities; New York, Toronto, Chicago, London, Paris, Belfast, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Auckland, Options are well placed to service its customers on-site and remotely.

In 2019, Options secured a significant growth investment from Abry Partners, a Boston-based sector-focused private equity firm. This investment has enabled Options to considerably accelerate its growth strategy to invest further in its technology platform and expand its reach in key financial centres globally.

Options has been named among the UK's leading growth companiesin the 2021, 2020, 2019, 2018, and 2017 Sunday Times HSBC International Track 200 league table.

For more on Options, please visit www.options-it.com follow us on X (Twitter) at @Options_ITand visit our LinkedIn page

About Abry Partners (www.abry.com)

Abry is one of the most experienced and successful sector-focused private equity investment firms in North America. Since its founding in 1989, the firm has completed over $82 billion of leveraged transactions and other private equity or preferred equity placements. Currently, the firm manages over $5.0 billion of capital across their active funds.

