Nordstrahl at the Nuremberg Nord Clinic to Soon Offer the Latest Advance in Stereotactic Radiosurgery

ZAP Surgical, a leading innovator in the field of surgical robotics, today announced installation of its groundbreaking ZAP-X Gyroscopic Radiosurgery platform at the Nordstrahl Radiation Therapy group practice at the Nuremberg Nord Clinic. First patient treatments at the site are planned to commence in the winter of 2024. This site marks the 3rd installation in Germany since the ZAP-X received its European Union CE Mark in 2021.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231214745656/en/

The vault-free ZAP-X® Gyroscopic Radiosurgery® platform. Image courtesy of Hackensack Meridian Health at Jersey Shore University Medical Center.

As a non-invasive treatment for select brain tumors and brain metastases, stereotactic radiosurgery (SRS) is a well-studied and proven procedure that often provides equivalent to superior outcomes compared to surgery. Unlike surgery however, radiosurgery requires no incision and the procedure itself is painless.

With a comprehensive portfolio of full-body conventional radiation oncology technologies at their disposal, Nordstrahl is expanding their treatment arsenal with ZAP-X as their future dedicated cranial SRS solution.

"Complementing our existing radiation delivery systems, ZAP-X will allow us to tailor and match unique patient indications with highly specialized technologies," said Dr. Clemens Albrecht, lead physician and radiation oncologist at Nordstrahl. "The addition allows us to stay at the forefront of advanced radiosurgery and continue to offer our patients the latest innovations in cancer care."

The ZAP-X system is noted for its pioneering design, employing distinct gyroscopic mobility to guide radiosurgical beams from thousands of potential unique angles, and ensuring precise radiation concentration on the tumor target. This innovative approach aligns with the clinical goal of safeguarding the patient's healthy brain tissue and maintaining cognitive function.

While SRS is often considered among the most the significant advancements in modern medicine, high acquisition and radiation shielding costs of historical SRS technologies have limited widespread access to this potentially life-saving therapy. The vault-free design of ZAP-X system is renowned for its ability to eliminate the high costs associated with constructing shielded radiation treatment rooms a requisite of all previous SRS technologies. ZAP-X also eliminates the necessity of managing, securing, and frequently replacing live radioactive isotopes often used in historical radiation beam production.

About ZAP Surgical Systems, Inc.

ZAP Surgical Systems, Inc. designs and manufactures the ZAP-X Gyroscopic Radiosurgery platform. ZAP was founded in 2014 by Dr. John R. Adler. In addition to being CEO of ZAP, Dr. Adler is Emeritus Dorothy TK Chan Professor of Neurosurgery and Radiation Oncology at Stanford University. Dr. Adler is also renowned as the inventor of the CyberKnife system and founder of Accuray, Inc. The ZAP-X platform incorporates a unique vault-free design that typically eliminates the need for costly shielded treatment rooms. ZAP-X also utilizes a modern linear accelerator to eliminate legacy use of Cobalt-60. Learn more at ZAP Surgical and follow us on LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231214745656/en/

Contacts:

Mark Arnold, ZAP Surgical Systems, Inc.

Senior Vice President, Marketing

+1 650 492 7797, ext. 101

Email: info@zapsurgical.com