CLS Holdings USA, Inc.: Oasis Cannabis Dispensaries' 8-Year Anniversary: A Celebration of Success, Growth, and Employee Dedication

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2023 / CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCQB:CLSH)(CSE:CLSH), (the 'Company' or 'CLS'), a diversified cannabis company operating as Cannabis Life Sciences, is celebrating Oasis Cannabis Dispensaries 8-Year anniversary all month long.

The dispensary first opened its doors on December 24, 2015, making them one of the 1st medical dispensaries in Nevada. The journey of Oasis Cannabis Dispensary is one of exponential growth, dedication, and opportunity. In the realm of dispensaries, few establishments have achieved the level of success and growth that Oasis has experienced in its eight years of operation. The celebration of its anniversary marks not only a milestone for the dispensary, but also a testament to the evolving landscape of the cannabis industry. Oasis has not just endured; it has thrived in an ever-changing and dynamic market. The success of Oasis Dispensary can be attributed not only to its product offerings but also to its dedication to fostering a positive and welcoming environment for customers. The dispensary owes much of its success to their long standing, committed employees who will be honored and celebrated all month long. The celebration began on December 2nd, 2023 at their Holidaze Sessions party. An event that brings the community together by welcoming small business owners, vendors, customers, and staff to enjoy an unforgettable night! Oasis will also be gifting employees holiday merchandise and dinner to show their appreciation. To highlight and bring public recognition to their dedicated employees, Oasis is sharing individual journeys in a series of anniversary videos on their social media. These videos highlight personal experiences by including questions like: What's your favorite part about working at oasis? What's the biggest change you've seen at Oasis? What's your favorite Oasis memory? The anniversary celebration serves as a recognition of these employees, highlighting their role in shaping the dispensary's identity and contributing to its growth. The growth of the dispensary goes beyond mere financial success; it reflects a strong community bond created towards acceptance and normalization of cannabis use. As the dispensary celebrates eight years, it symbolizes the current and future growth of the local Oasis. Here's to many more years of success, growth, and unforgettable moments!

