Europe is witnessing a surge in power purchase agreements (PPAs). Over the past four years, the number of European PPA transactions has trebled. More than 180 deals were signed in 2022 alone and the trend is expected to continue, especially for solar projects.From pv magazine 12/23-01/24 For corporations with sustainability targets, PPAs are an optimal tool to accelerate the transition to clean sources of electricity while ensuring cost stability. Long-term contracts featuring fixed or predictable prices offer a practical solution for raising corporate sustainability and mitigating price volatility. ...

