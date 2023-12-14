100% renewable energy project expands Crusoe's clean computing footprint into Europe

Crusoe Energy Systems LLC ("Crusoe") announced today a new collaboration with atNorth, a leading Nordic data center services company, to colocate Crusoe Cloud GPUs in atNorth's ICE02 data center in Iceland. This is Crusoe's first project in Europe and the arrangement advances Crusoe's mission to align the future of computing with the future of the climate by powering Crusoe's high-performance computing infrastructure with clean energy sources.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231214486980/en/

Eyjólfur Magnús Kristinsson CEO, atNorth Cully Cavness, Co-Founder and President, Crusoe Energy (Photo: Business Wire)

"I'm thrilled that our quest to unlock sources of low-carbon energy has led us to Iceland," said Cully Cavness, Crusoe's Co-Founder and President. "This partnership with atNorth allows us to bring the concentrated energy demand of compute infrastructure directly to the source of clean, renewable geothermal and hydro energy."

"It is very important to atNorth that we are collaborating with companies that share our approach to sustainability," said E. Magnús Kristinsson, CEO of atNorth. "Crusoe's commitment to maximize their compute while minimizing their environmental impact made them a perfect fit."

The atNorth ICE02 site leverages more than 80MW of power benefiting from the sustainable geothermal and hydro energy produced in Iceland. The country also benefits from low latency networks and fully redundant connectivity to customer bases in North America and Europe via multiple undersea fiber optic cables.

"AI and machine learning are driving the demand for data centers to grow at a record rate," said Chris Dolan, Crusoe's Chief Data Center Officer. "We're excited about our initial commitment to atNorth and look forward to potentially expanding capacity even more in the future."

Crusoe is working to make clean computing solutions available at scale in the burgeoning artificial intelligence space. Crusoe recently announced a significant expansion of its Cloud business with newly online capacity and additional financing earmarked for further GPU purchases. In addition to this new clean energy project in Europe, Crusoe has in recent months expanded deployment of its Digital Flare Mitigation (DFM) technology in Argentina and Utah's Uinta Basin, and is currently developing domestic behind-the-meter wind and solar power projects for its Digital Renewable Optimization (DRO) offerings.

About Crusoe Energy Systems LLC

Crusoe is on a mission to align the future of computing with the future of the climate. As builders and operators of clean computing infrastructure, Crusoe reduces both the costs and the environmental impact of the world's expanding digital economy. By unlocking stranded sources of energy to power artificial intelligence, crypto, and other high performance computing applications, Crusoe is creating the future of compute-intensive innovation that reduces emissions rather than adds to them.

To learn more, visit https://crusoe.ai/ and follow Crusoe on Linkedin and X.

About atNorth

atNorth is a leading Nordic data center services company that offers sustainable, cost-effective, scalable colocation and high-performance computing services across Iceland, Sweden and Finland. The company operates seven data centers in strategic locations across the Nordics, with an eighth site to open in Helsinki, Finland in Q3 2024 and a ninth site to open in Denmark in Q4 2024.

With sustainability at its core, atNorth's data centers run on renewable energy resources and support circular economy principles. All atNorth sites leverage innovative design, power efficiency, and intelligent operations to provide long-term infrastructure and flexible colocation deployments. The tailor-made solutions enable businesses to calculate, simulate, train and visualize data workloads in an efficient, cost-optimized way.

atNorth is headquartered in Reykjavik, Iceland, and is trusted by industry-leading organizations to operate their most critical workloads. The business was founded in 2009 and acquired by Partners Group in 2022. For more information, visit atNorth.com or follow atNorth on LinkedIn or Facebook

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231214486980/en/

Contacts:

saxelrod@crusoeenergy.com

Caroline Brunton

Kite Hill PR for atNorth

+44 (0) 7796 274 416

caroline@kitehillpr.com