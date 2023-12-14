New company founded by the team that built the SkySQL database-as-a-service (DBaaS) product

SkySQL Inc., a newly established cloud database company, today announced it completed a deal with MariaDB plc to acquire all rights to the SkySQL DBaaS product. This enables SkySQL Inc. to exclusively deliver the SkySQL DBaaS offering for organizations looking for a production-grade cloud database service for MariaDB databases.

This will ensure that SkySQL customers can not only continue to leverage the solution, but can also expect an accelerated pace of new feature delivery going forward. One of the initial roadmap priorities will be to build on the existing support for Google Cloud and AWS by adding Azure for an enhanced multi-cloud experience.

"We are committed to building on the strong foundation of SkySQL, and ensuring that it is the definitive choice for customers seeking the best MariaDB experience in the cloud," Nithin Rao, CEO of SkySQL Inc. "Leveraging the expertise of the core team that built SkySQL, we aim to drive rapid innovation and establish our role as a leader in cloud database solutions."

"We are happy to see the SkySQL product continue under a new company and new leadership," said Kurt Haberkamp, VP, customer success, MariaDB plc. "We believe this new team is well equipped to take over supporting, selling and developing SkySQL, which enables a smooth transition for customers who rely on the product. We look forward to seeing them take SkySQL to the next level."

Proven Leadership Team

SkySQL Inc. starts with a strong foundation, led by CEO Nithin Rao, a serial entrepreneur with a successful track record of building and scaling companies. Joining him are Jags Ramnarayan as CTO and Saravana Krishnamurthy as CPO, who both led cloud initiatives including SkySQL at MariaDB plc and are veterans of the database industry. The foundational technical team responsible for developing and operating SkySQL has also joined SkySQL Inc.

About SkySQL Inc.

SkySQL provides specialized cloud Database as a Service (DBaaS) through its SkySQL and SkyDBA product lines. With strong leadership and financial backing, SkySQL is well-positioned for growth and innovation. For additional information on SkySQL Inc., visit www.skysql.com.

