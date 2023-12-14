Germany's Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems (ISE) has launched a smartphone app to help consumers use more electricity at times of high renewable energy availability.Germany's Fraunhofer ISE has released PowerSignal, a new smartphone app that shows the share of renewables in net public electricity generation in real time. It provides data from 12 European countries. "More detailed data is, of course, available. For example, the contribution of the individual renewable sources to the load currently and as a forecast can be shown," the institute said in a press release. "In addition, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...