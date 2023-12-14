Med-X, Inc.: Med-X Secures High-Priority Order to Address Bed Bug Issue Impacting the Republic of Singapore

Med-X Fulfills Bulk Order to Address Urgent Bed Bug Issue Impacting Singapore

All-Natural Nature-Cide Products Provide a Safe Alternative to Control Pests in Sensitive Areas such as Homes and Hotels

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2023 / Med-X, Inc., a leading innovator of all-natural green scene solutions addressing the pest control, health and wellness markets, announced today that it has secured a high-priority Nature-Cide order to address an urgent bed bug issue impacting the Republic of Singapore.

The Republic of Singapore is an island nation in Southeast Asia, home to a population of 5.5 million. As a global travel hub, the country has seen a significant increase in bed bug cases, with one leading pest control firm operating in Singapore reporting a 40% increase in bed bug cases over the past two months .

To address the urgent issue of bed bugs currently impacting Singapore and other markets in Southeast Asia, Med-X recently fulfilled a high-priority wholesale order for several variants of its flagship Nature-Cide pest control products from Singapore. Nature-Cide products can be found in all of the largest professional supply chain distribution centers throughout the United States, while also having been recently positioned with an international distribution agreement with Ensystex , which allows pest control professionals in various countries to access this proven all-natural brand.

Pictured Above: Nature-Cide Product Examples that were Shipped to Singapore

Matthew Mills, Chief Executive Officer of Med-X, said: "I am proud of our team's ability to take urgent action, supporting the immediate-term need of our valued clients - for a safe, all-natural alternative to chemical pesticides for treating bed bug infestations in the Republic of Singapore.

"The benefits of using an all-natural product such as Nature-Cide in sensitive areas - such as homes and hotels - is abundantly clear, proving safe for both pest control professionals and their customers. As ministries around the world continue to ban chemical pesticides without having proven solutions in place to combat these types of common pests, it could give all-natural products like Nature-Cide the opportunity to solve these issues, which gives strong peace of mind that furthers confidence that no harm will come from this type of all-natural application. We look forward to other ministries loosening restrictions globally for natural solutions to allow Med-X to further build our long-term partnerships with tier-1 global customers, a key component of our long-term mission to drive sustainable, long-term value for my fellow shareholders," concluded Mills.

About Med-X, Inc.

Med-X, Inc. is a leading innovator of biological pest control solutions addressing both consumer and professional markets globally. Nature-Cide - the Company's flagship product line - is a safer, all-natural alternative to conventional chemical products, formulated to kill or repel a wide variety of pests. Med-X's comprehensive go-to-market strategy includes leveraging strategic partnerships alongside an integrated e-commerce, brick and mortar and on-site services presence in key markets. For more information, please visit our website at www.medx-rx.com .

