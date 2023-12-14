YOSHIHARU GLOBAL CO.: Yoshiharu Announces the Opening of its 10th Restaurant Location in Garden Grove, CA

BUENA PARK, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2023 / Yoshiharu Global Co. (NASDAQ:YOSH) ("Yoshiharu" or the "Company"), a California-based restaurant operator specializing in authentic Japanese ramen, announced the upcoming opening of its 10th restaurant location in Garden Grove, California scheduled for December 18th, 2023.

The Garden Grove location will feature a diverse range of culinary dishes to cater to each customer's palates and preferences including sushi, bento boxes, rice bowls, and the signature Yoshiharu ramen.

"We are pleased to announce the opening of our 10th location in Garden Grove, California," said James Chae, Yoshiharu's President, CEO, and Chairman of the Board. "We remain steadfast in our commitment to expanding our presence and reach in the Southern California region and beyond. As we continue to move closer to closing our previously announced acquisition of three Las Vegas restaurants, we're on track to close the year with 13 operating restaurants."

Mr. Chae continued: "As we head into the new year, we eagerly anticipate capitalizing on the holiday momentum to fuel the success of our newest location and further propel the growth of the Yoshiharu brand. The upcoming year holds promising opportunities for us, and we are excited to execute our continued growth strategy. We invite everyone to join us at the Garden Grove location's upcoming soft opening on December 18th, as we look to continue sharing our diverse range of authentic Japanese ramen and dishes with the community."

The new restaurant is located at 9812 Chapman Ave, Garden Grove, CA 92841.

About Yoshiharu Global Co.

Yoshiharu is a fast-growing restaurant operator and was born out of the idea of introducing the modernized Japanese dining experience to customers all over the world. Specializing in Japanese ramen, Yoshiharu gained recognition as a leading ramen restaurant in Southern California within six months of its 2016 debut and has continued to expand its top-notch restaurant service across Southern California, currently owning and operating 10 restaurants.

For more information, please visit www.yoshiharuramen.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation, statements regarding our position to execute on our growth strategy, and our ability to expand our leadership position. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the Company's beliefs, plans, goals, objectives, expectations, assumptions, estimates, intentions, future performance, other statements that are not historical facts and statements identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates" or words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects as reflected in, or suggested by, these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that the plans, intentions, expectations or strategies will be attained or achieved. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, as a result of various factors including those risks and uncertainties described in the Risk Factors and Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations sections of our recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") which can be found on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not limited to, the risk that we may not be able to successfully implement our growth strategy if we are unable to identify appropriate sites for restaurant locations, expand in existing and new markets, obtain favorable lease terms, attract guests to our restaurants or hire and retain personnel; that our operating results and growth strategies will be closely tied to the success of our future franchise partners and we will have limited control with respect to their operations; the risk that we may face negative publicity or damage to our reputation, which could arise from concerns regarding food safety and foodborne illness or other matters; that minimum wage increases and mandated employee benefits could cause a significant increase in our labor costs; We urge you to consider those risks and uncertainties in evaluating our forward-looking statements. We caution readers not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

