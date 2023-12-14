

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Thursday's pre-market trading (as of 08.15 A.M. ET).



In the Green



XBP Europe Holdings, Inc. (XBP) is up over 133% at $13.25. Hanryu Holdings, Inc. (HRYU) is up over 31% at $1.43. Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (EKSO) is up over 15% at $1.34. Evotec SE (EVO) is up over 13% at $11.24. Codexis, Inc. (CDXS) is up over 13% at $2.38. SEALSQ Corp (LAES) is up over 13% at $1.19. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (ESPR) is up over 12% at $1.70. Alector, Inc. (ALEC) is up over 11% at $7.66. Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) is up over 10% at $86.59. ECD Automotive Design Inc (ECDA) is up over 10% at $2.10. BIMI International Medical, Inc. (BIMI) is up over 9% at $2.24. Millennium Group International Holdings Limited (MGIH) is up over 9% at $1.71. Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) is up over 7% at $3.98. Ucommune International Ltd (UK) is up over 6% at $3.60. Carisma Therapeutics, Inc. (CARM) is up over 5% at $2.91.



In the Red



Amtech Systems, Inc. (ASYS) is down over 31% at $4.12. Jet.AI Inc. (JTAIZ) is down over 27% at $1.41. Cepton, Inc. (CPTN) is down over 24% at $3.00. Regis Corporation (RGS) is down over 21% at $7.27. NextCure, Inc. (NXTC) is down over 19% at $1.17. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (OCUL) is down over 16% at $3.30. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (APLS) is down over 14% at $54.02. NextPlay Technologies, Inc. (NXTP) is down over 9% at $1.42. AerSale Corporation (ASLE) is down over 8% at $13.50. Shattuck Labs, Inc. (STTK) is down over 8% at $4.47. Aditxt, Inc. (ADTX) is down over 7% at $5.81. Jet.AI Inc. (JTAI) is down over 7% at $2.58 SciSparc Ltd. (SPRC) is down over 6% at $6.38.



