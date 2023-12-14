Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of Q-Free ASA from Nasdaq First North Sweden NOK Segment (669/23)

Q-Free ASA has applied for its shares to be delisted from Nasdaq First North Sweden NOK segment. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the shares in Q-Free ASA. Short name: Q-FRo ---------------------------- ISIN code: NO0003103103 ---------------------------- Order book ID: 88890 ---------------------------- The last day of trading on Nasdaq Stockholm will be December 14, 2023. For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB