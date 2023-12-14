CubiCasa Rolls Out Its Digital Floor Plan Software to more than 22,000 MetroList Subscribers

With the addition of MetroList, CubiCasa Expands its Thriving Program to Cover an Additional 13 Counties in Northern California

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2023 / CubiCasa , a leading global real estate software company, today announced its latest Multiple Listing Service (MLS) marketing program with MetroList® , the largest MLS in Northern California. This collaboration provides MetroList's extensive network of real estate professionals access to CubiCasa's intuitive floor plan creation tools.

Through this collaboration, CubiCasa and MetroList are empowering real estate agents and brokers across Northern California with streamlined listing processes that incorporate accurate and accessible floor plans. The inclusion of MetroList further extends CubiCasa's mission to bring a floor plan to every real estate listing in the United States for the benefit of a better-informed consumer.

CubiCasa's MLS program allows affiliated MLS members to access complimentary floor plans generated from their scans. CubiCasa also provides discounted optional features and access to a directory of real estate photographers who leverage CubiCasa's cutting-edge technology. By delivering reliable, digitized property information, this program strengthens the MLS's role in facilitating efficient local real estate markets.

"CubiCasa enhances the experience for our subscribers by offering user-friendly tools for creating floor plans," said Dave Howe , CEO and president of MetroList. "We're excited to enhance our subscribers' ability to effectively support consumers throughout the home buying and selling process."

CubiCasa's MLS program continues to gain momentum, with a footprint that stretches across various states, and some of the largest Multiple Listing Services. Since launching in December 2023, the program has grown to include more than 35 MLS organizations, highlighting the strength of CubiCasa's digital floor plan creation tools.

"We're thrilled to be working with the team at MetroList in driving a more efficient and more informed real estate market through our suite of digital floor plan creation tools," said Jeff Allen , President of CubiCasa. "The growth of our MLS program over the course of 2023 has been astounding, and the addition of MetroList is a testament to our momentum heading into 2024."

CubiCasa's user-friendly floor plan scanning app is readily available for download from the App Store and Google Play Store. To discover how CubiCasa's floor plan creation tools can elevate your real estate listings, visit https://www.cubi.casa/ .

About CubiCasa

Headquartered in Oulu, Finland, CubiCasa is the global market leader in mobile indoor scanning and is known for its fast and easy-to-use floor plan app on the App Store and Google Play Store. CubiCasa's technology is used in 172 different countries and has helped create over 1 million floor plans to date. CubiCasa provides technology for the real estate, appraisal, and mortgage industries and is on a mission to digitize real estate. Learn more at https://www.cubi.casa/ .

About MetroList

MetroList ( www.metrolist.com ) is the official Multiple Listing Service (MLS) and technology provider to more than 22,500 real estate brokers and agents in Amador, Butte, Colusa, El Dorado, Merced, Nevada, Placer, Sacramento, San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Sutter, Yolo, and Yuba Counties. MetroList is a seamless real estate information network that has operated for over 35 years. As the largest MLS in Northern California, MetroList extends its services across a vast geographic market area encompassing more than 10,000 square miles.

