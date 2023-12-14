Elevating The Caribbean Luxury Experience

Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - December 14, 2023) - Luminar Media Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: LRGR) Royale de Monte Carlo "The makers of "The World's Most Prestigious Vodka" is proud to announce a groundbreaking premium offering between the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Punta Cana and Royale de Monte Carlo Vodka. Luminar Media Group Inc. headquartered in Miami, Florida, is the parent company of Royale de Monte Carlo Vodka.

This alliance, commencing in January 2024, marks a significant development in enriching the brand's premium offerings, enhancing its status at the Hard Rock's premium all-inclusive Hotel & Casino in the Caribbean, located on the stunning Macao Beach.

Brand History & Heritage: Royale de Monte Carlo, hailing from the Cognac region of France, represents the pinnacle of vodka craftsmanship. This ultra-premium brand, developed by fifth-generation master distillers, embodies a deep-seated heritage in spirit-making from one of the most renowned regions globally.

Craftsmanship and Quality: The distillery behind Royale de Monte Carlo Vodka, noted for its legacy of quality, exemplifies the pinnacle of vodka distillation, aligning with the resort's commitment to luxury and excellence.

Distinctive Distillation: With its 9-time distillation process, Royale de Monte Carlo secures its position as the "World's Most Prestigious Vodka"TM, a symbol of unrivaled quality.

Innovative Mixology: Embracing the dynamic world of mixology, the introduction of Royale de Monte Carlo at the resort promises to revolutionize the cocktail experience, offering unique and sophisticated options.

Integration with Luxury Lifestyle: This new partnership is a natural extension of the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Punta Cana's luxury lifestyle. The resort, known for its "Rock Star Suite," the Rock Spa®, and an extensive collection of music memorabilia, now enhances its allure with the introduction of Royale de Monte Carlo. The largest casino in the Dominican Republic and an array of 23 inclusive bars and lounges ensure that every night is an experience in itself.

Enhanced Guest Experience: The addition of Royale de Monte Carlo to the resort's 23 bars and lounges, all included in the nightly room rate, elevates the guest experience, aligning perfectly with the resort's ethos of luxury and indulgence. This collaboration highlights the resort's dedication to offering an unparalleled experience to its guests, further solidifying its position as a beacon of opulence and sophistication in the Caribbean.

The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Punta Cana continues to set the standard for luxury with 1,775 lavish suites and state-of-the-art meeting facilities, accommodating up to 3,960 guests. The introduction of Royale de Monte Carlo Vodka is not just an addition but a enhancement to the resort's prestigious offerings.

About Royale de Monte Carlo®/ Luminar Media Group, Inc.

Royale de Monte Carlo, headquartered in Miami, Florida, is an ultra-premium vodka renowned for its icy coolness and exquisitely smooth taste, offering euphoric pleasure to discerning palates. Crafted and produced by fifth-generation master distillers located in the heart of France's world-famous Cognac region, Royale de Monte Carlo has been honored as the "World's Most Prestigious Vodka"TM.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding our business, financial condition, and prospects, based on our current assumptions and beliefs. However, the company cannot guarantee that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements will be realized. There may be unforeseen risks and circumstances that we are unable to predict. While words such as "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "estimates," and similar expressions are used to identify forward-looking statements, there may be forward-looking statements that are not accompanied by such expressions. Investors should exercise caution when relying on these forward-looking statements, as they speak only as of the date of this press release. The company's actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results expressed in these forward-looking statements due to various factors, including risks discussed in the company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, available on its website (www.sec.gov). All forward-looking statements attributed to the company or individuals acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors, except as required under securities laws. The company assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements. Investors should refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investor Relations Contact: Robert Rico 305-283-9237

Source: Luminar Media Group, Inc.

