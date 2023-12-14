Chinese manufacturer DMEGC says its rectangular wafers provide greater compatibility than traditional versions and can be easily adapted to a range of application scenarios. The biggest of the two new module product lines, designed for large-scale applications, has a power conversion efficiency of up to 22.9%.DMEGC, a Chinese industrial group that makes PV modules, has unveiled two new monocrystalline solar panel lines based on n-type rectangular wafers. "The modules incorporate Super-Multiple Busbar (SMBB) technology alongside high-efficiency solar cells," a company spokesperson told pv magazine. ...

