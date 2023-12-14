NRP Stone, Inc.: Uplift Aerospace Launches Worldwide Virtual Reality Astronaut Training for Students

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2023 / NRP Stone, Inc. (OTC PINK:NRPI)

Uplift Aerospace (OTC PINK:NRPI), a leader in commercial astronaut training, announces the worldwide launch of Starborn Academy in collaboration with Australia-based company Fizzics Education. Starborn Academy is a nine-week virtual reality astronaut training program for students aged 13 to 18. Combining Uplift Aerospace's immersive VR technology with Fizzics Education's network across over 300 schools in Sydney and Melbourne, the program aims to fuel interest in space exploration and enhance student STEM skills in Australia.

Following a successful demonstration of the Starborn Academy on December 6th, 2023 at the Young Space Explorers Conference in New South Wales, a state which serves over 1 million students, students ranked the Starborn Academy demo at 4.2 out of 5 stars. This initiative builds on Uplift Aerospace's experience in both virtual and in-person astronaut training, including the preparation of their first commercial astronaut, who will be flying to space on an upcoming Blue Origin New Shepard mission. Under a Memorandum of Understanding, Uplift Aerospace and Fizzics Education will extend the Starborn Academy Program throughout Australia, combining engaging virtual training with hands-on outreach and logistics supported by Fizzics Education.

If you would like to learn more about integrating Uplift's immersive VR learning platform into your school district, please contact info@upliftaerospace.com, or visit https://www.upliftaerospace.com/starborn-academy-australia

ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING

NRP Stone, Inc. will host its annual shareholder meeting in late January 2024, at our Park City, Utah offices, with a livestream option available. Attendees can demo our student VR learning platform, and we'll cover the company's current status and our 5-year strategic plan.

ABOUT UPLIFT AEROSPACE

NRP Stone Inc. (Symbol:NRPI), runs its businesses through its wholly-owned subsidiary Uplift Aerospace Inc. Uplift provides holistic space mission solutions, including astronaut training (both in-person and VR), mission design, and access to suborbital and orbital flights, striving to democratize space exploration and commercialization.

Over the past two years, Uplift Aerospace has secured agreements with NASA, Blue Origin, Orbital Reef Space Station, University of Arizona, University of Wisconsin, and the University of Central Florida. The ultimate objective of the Company is to run its businesses in order to create shareholder value, while exercising sound corporate governance to ensure the interests of the Company's management and shareholders are completely aligned.

MEDIA CONTACT: press@upliftaerospace.com

Disclosures and Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements: This release contains forward-looking statements, which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Expressions of future goals and similar expressions reflecting something other than historical fact are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including the timely development and market acceptance of products and technologies, economic and market factors, successful integration of acquisitions, the ability to secure additional sources of financing, the ability to reduce operating expenses and other factors. The actual results that the company achieves may differ materially from any forward-looking statements due to such risks and uncertainties. The Company, its management, or affiliates, undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.

