NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Arion banki hf. - Bond (ARION 28 1215) admitted to trading on December 15, 2023

Issuer Information 1 Issuer: Arion banki hf 2 Org. no: 581008-0150 3 LEI ??RIL4VBPDB0M7Z3KXSF19? Issue Information 4 Symbol ARION 28 1215 (Ticker) 5 ISIN code IS0000035871 6 CFI code DBFUFR 7 FISN númer ARION BANKI HF/4.35 BD 20281215 8 Bonds/bills: Bond 9 Total issued EUR 3,000,000,000 amount 10 Total amount NA previously issued 11 Amount issued 8740000000 at this time 12 Denomination 20000000 in CSD 13 Listed on Yes Nasdaq Stock Exchange Amortization - Cash Flow 14 Amortization Bullet Bond type 15 Amortization type, if other 16 Currency ISK 17 Currency, if other 18 Issue date December 15, 2023 19 First ordinary December 15, 2028 installment date 20 Total number 1 of installments 21 Installment frequency 22 Maturity date December 15, 2028 23 Interest rate 4,35% 24 Floating interest rate, if applicable 25 Floating interest rate, if other 26 Premium 27 Simple/compoun d interest 28 Simple/compoun d, if other 29 Day count 30E/360 convention 30 Day count convention, if other 31 Interest from December 15, 2023 date 32 First ordinary June 15, 2024 coupon date 33 Coupon 2 frequency 34 Total number 10 of coupon payments 35 If irregular cash flow, then how 36 Dirty price / Clean price clean price 37 Clean price Full nominal quote 38 If payment date is a bank holiday, does payment include accrued interest for days missing until next business day? Indexing 39 Indexed Yes 40 Name of index Vísitala neysluverðs ------------------------------------------------------------- 41 Daily index or Daily Index monthly index 42 Daily index or Click here to enter text. monthly index, if other ------------------------------------------------------------- 43 Base index 604,5733 value 44 Index base December 15, 2023 date Other Information 45 Call option No 46 Put option No 47 Convertible No 48 Credit rating Arion Bank has a Issuer rating: Moody's A3 from 14. (rating September 2023 (stable oulook) From S&P: BBB 17 agency, date) November 2023 (Stable outlook) 49 Additional Each and every party, who from time to time is the information registered owner of the bonds described by these terms shall be regarded, by virtue of its ownership and its holding of the bonds, as having provided the issuer and, as the case may be, the bondholders' agent, with the permission to request and receive, whenever it deems fit, information pertaining to its identity as the registered owner of the bonds from either Nasdaq CSD and/or any account institutions where the bonds may be held on custody accounts Admission to Trading 50 Registered at Yes CSD 51 Securities Nasdaq verðbréfamiðstöð depository 52 Date of December 14, 2023 Application for Admission to Trading 53 Date of December 14, 2023 Approval of Application for Admission to Trading 54 Date of December 15, 2023 admission to trading 55 Order book ID ARION_28_1215 56 Instrument Corporate Bonds subtype 57 Market Iceland Cash Bond Trading 58 List ICE_BANK_BONDS population name 59 Static No volatility guards 60 Dynamic No volatility guards 61 MiFIR BOND - Bonds identifier 62 Bond type CRPB - Corporate Bond