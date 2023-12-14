MicroVision, Inc: MicroVision Reiterates Revenue Guidance and Provides Updates on OEM Engagements

REDMOND, WA / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2023 / MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS), a leader in MEMS-based solid-state automotive lidar technology and ADAS solutions, today reiterated its 2023 revenue guidance and provided updates on engagement with OEMs.

"As we wrap up a year of strong growth and momentum for MicroVision, we want to give a brief update to shareholders about where we are and where we're going," said Sumit Sharma, MicroVision's Chief Executive Officer. "Consistent with our previous statement, we expect our 2023 revenue to be near the top end of the $6.5 - $8.0 million range. Looking ahead, I am excited about opportunities to ramp revenue from non-automotive markets through our direct sales channel."

"In addition, on strategic sales, our forward momentum with multiple potential customers continues, but we are pushing out our expectations of nomination timing into the first quarter of 2024. We feel confident in our engagement with OEMs as we are receiving demand for large orders of samples ahead of nomination," continued Sharma. "Deep discussions continue as we work through the commercial terms of these significant and market-changing partnerships."

With over 350 employees and global presence in Redmond, Detroit, Hamburg, and Nuremberg, MicroVision is a pioneering company in MEMS-based laser beam scanning technology that integrates MEMS, lasers, optics, hardware, algorithms and machine learning software into its proprietary technology to address existing and emerging markets. The Company's integrated approach uses its proprietary technology to provide automotive lidar sensors and solutions for advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and for non-automotive applications including industrial, smart infrastructure and robotics. The Company has been leveraging its experience building augmented reality micro-display engines, interactive display modules, and consumer lidar modules.

