Kraken Robotics Inc.: Kraken Maintains Strong Q4 Service Utilization with Record Number of Survey Awards

ST. JOHN'S, Newfoundland and Labrador, Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kraken Robotics Inc. ("Kraken" or the "Company") (TSX-V: PNG, OTCQB: KRKNF) announces it has received multiple survey service orders in Q4 to support offshore energy and infrastructure projects allowing the company to maintain strong utilization.

These offshore project surveys valued at approximately $5 million include:

1) Cable and pipeline depth of burial support in the Mediterranean Sea,

2) Cable depth of burial assessment along a North Sea subsea interconnector cable,

3) Cable burial assessment surveys within an offshore windfarm in the German North Sea,

4) Cable burial assessment survey within two offshore windfarms off the coast of Taiwan.

5) Buried boulder survey and analysis offshore Germany for windfarm foundation locations.

Given recent announcements such as our $3 million KATFISH SAS survey contract (starting in Australia in Q1 / 2024) and a $1 million buried subsea pipeline survey (starting in the Americas in Q1 / 2024) as well as other projects which commence late in 2023, we are expecting a busy start to the next calendar year. With a skilled employee base operating out of offices in the Americas and Europe, this year we have addressed survey opportunities as far away as Italy, Taiwan, and Australia. Demand for our services, which enable high resolution images of the sub-seabed and seabed, continues to be strong, only limited by availability of equipment and operators.

We have earned the trust of our customer base across offshore wind, offshore energy, defense, and marine infrastructure for challenging projects. For the cable depth of burial market (ensuring subsea power cables have been properly buried for Offshore Wind Farms) we are one of few companies with technology that can image live cables and we can image much deeper than competitive technologies.

About Kraken's Sub-Bottom Imager technology:

The Sub-Bottom Imager uses state-of-the-art beamforming SAS arrays, providing a real-time 3D view of the sub-seabed. The SBI identifies buried objects, anomalies, geohazards, and stratigraphy, acquiring data in a continuous 3D acoustic swath, a minimum of 5m wide (at the seabed) and penetrating to 5m below the seabed. Applications include depth of burial, out of straightness, debris locations, unexploded ordnance, and decommissioning surveys.

ABOUT KRAKEN ROBOTICS INC.

Kraken Robotics Inc. (TSX.V:PNG) (OTCQB: KRKNF) is a marine technology company providing complex subsea sensors, batteries, and robotic systems. Our high-resolution 3D acoustic imaging solutions and services enable clients to overcome the challenges in our oceans - safely, efficiently, and sustainably. Kraken Robotics is headquartered in Canada and has offices in North and South America and Europe. Kraken is ranked as a Top 100 marine technology company by Marine Technology Reporter.

