Donnerstag, 14.12.2023
Energy Plug Technologies: Kursexplosion “Made in Taiwan”?!
WKN: A0DKMP | ISIN: DK0010307958 | Ticker-Symbol: JYS1
Tradegate
13.12.23
11:45 Uhr
62,72 Euro
-0,98
-1,54 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 25
STOXX Europe 600
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.12.2023 | 14:30
Jyske Bank: Outlook for earnings per share in 2023 upgraded to DKK 82-87

Jyske Bank upgrades expectations of its net profit for the year to DKK 5.4 bn-5.7 bn corresponding to DKK 82-87 per share. The expectations include one-off costs of DKK 0.3 bn concerning the acquisition of Handelsbanken Danmark and PFA Bank.

Previously, Jyske Bank expected a net profit for 2023 at the upper end of the range of DKK 4.7 bn-5.3 bn corresponding to earnings per share at the upper end of the range of DKK 70-80.

The upgraded outlook is made on the basis of a continued solid credit quality and a favourable development within the capital markets area.

Jyske Bank's annual report for 2023 is expected to be published on 27 February 2024.

Yours faithfully,
Jyske Bank


