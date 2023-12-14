Threater Data Shows 50 Percent of Organizations Eager for Complete Security Stack Overhaul

Second Annual Security Stack Insight Report Underscores the Importance of Autonomous Tools to Supplement Constrained Teams Securing Networks and Data

TYSONS, VA / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2023 / Threater , the leading active defense cybersecurity platform, today announced the findings from its second annual Security Stack Insight Report . Threater's latest in-depth analysis reveals a paradigm shift propelling businesses toward truly analyzing their security stacks, marking a significant trend among organizations feeling less than confident in their current postures.

"One of the most alarming findings from the report was that more than 50 percent of organizations would fully reset their security stack, if given the option," said Brian McMahon, CEO, Threater. "Organizations need to invest in both technology and processes to evaluate and proactively protect against new threats along with the realities of stolen credentials and back door avenues into networks. Antiquated technology and processes that are too slow to prevent and remain mostly reactive hamper the ability to understand who is in the network or add more technologies as needed."

The report examined the trends in enterprise security and organizational security postures, including gaps in current security stacks, based on survey responses from managers to C-Suite-level cybersecurity and technology executives across industries. Building on last year's inaugural report, this year's report was expanded to cover any organization's security posture by examining their people, processes, and technologies.

Key findings include:

A Fresh Start: While many organizations keep adding to and adapting their security stack, more than half (53.27 percent) would rip out their entire stack and start over if they could and their budget allowed.

While many organizations keep adding to and adapting their security stack, more than half (53.27 percent) would rip out their entire stack and start over if they could and their budget allowed. Teetering Tech Stacks: In the last year alone, 64 percent of organizations added new technology ranging from 4-10 new tools and/or solutions.

In the last year alone, 64 percent of organizations added new technology ranging from 4-10 new tools and/or solutions. The Need for Autonomous Tools: While the amount of traffic and threats have increased, security teams are still running extremely lean and overstretched, no matter the size of the organization. More than 17 percent of organizations with 250-500 people have no dedicated cybersecurity staff at all.

While the amount of traffic and threats have increased, security teams are still running extremely lean and overstretched, no matter the size of the organization. More than 17 percent of organizations with 250-500 people have no dedicated cybersecurity staff at all. Security Budget Evaluation: While almost 80 percent of organizations report being able to add new tools or technologies if they fall victim to a cyberattack, only about one-third (32 percent) evaluate their security budget on a monthly basis.

While almost 80 percent of organizations report being able to add new tools or technologies if they fall victim to a cyberattack, only about one-third (32 percent) evaluate their security budget on a monthly basis. Limited Security Budgets: Further, no matter how often budgets are being looked at, one thing that was consistent across the board in last year's report and again this year is teams are working with limited security budgets, as 20 percent of respondents have budgets of less than $100k/year.

"It's no surprise that firewalls, antivirus and DNS filtering technologies are the most widely adopted cybersecurity tools, since those are the only enforcement tools the industry has traditionally been aware of. The focus historically has been decidedly 'detect and respond' to lower the damage a threat actor can inflict on a network since most preventative tools on the market have historically been unable to stop them, but emerging technologies in the enforcement arena are starting to change the game," said Pat McGarry, CTO, Threater. "For example, given that AI and machine learning are now being leveraged by threat actors to produce malicious code, social engineering emails, and more, it's no surprise 68 percent of cybersecurity professionals are prioritizing the beneficial use of AI tools to help keep them more secure in the coming year."

While 75 percent of organizations believe they are equipped to handle an attack, a large part of this could be due to the "normalcy bias," which leads people to believe that just because something bad hasn't happened yet, despite the risks, it won't happen to them at all. With more than 2,200 cyber attacks happening each day , equating to one every 39 seconds, it is no longer a matter of if, but of how prepared organizations need to be when the inevitable does occur.

Threater's focus is eliminating all network traffic to and from known threat actors, informed by massive amounts of curated cyber intelligence, on both inbound and outbound traffic. This allows security teams and technologies to focus on the unknown instead of the known-bad traffic, allowing the security people, processes, and technologies in place for unknown traffic to work. More than ever, that investment in autonomous, proactive, intelligence-driven solutions is foundational protection against this new generation of threat actors.

To learn more about Threater and to download the full report results, visit: threater.com .

About Threater

Threater is a comprehensive cybersecurity platform that provides active network defense by automating the enforcement, deployment, and analysis of cyber threats at scale. Threater offers a wide range of solutions to proactively and automatically safeguard organizations against cyber threats. Their patented solution effectively blocks all known threats, enabling the rest of the modern cyber security stack to do its job more efficiently. Your security stack is better with Threater. For more information, find us at Threater.com .

Media Contact

Anna Stevenson

anna@york.ie

York IE

SOURCE: Threater

View the original press release on accesswire.com