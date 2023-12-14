GEMZ Corp.: BadgerBloX Shipping Container Living Spaces Launch Q1 2024

GILLETTE, WI / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2023 / BadgerBloX Homes Inc., a subsidiary of GEMZ Corp. (OTC PINK:GMZP), proudly announces that the initiation of production on their highly anticipated first production models is set to commence during the first quarter of 2024. BadgerBloX aims to transform shipping containers into affordable, versatile living spaces and imaginative ready-to-use environments.

With a commitment to offering accessible housing solutions, BadgerBloX will introduce three distinctive production models utilizing a 40' container as the base structure. The models - Basic, Classic, and Max - will provide various price points to suit the needs of a wide range of individuals, and real estate developers. The Basic model will offer builder-quality interior features at an affordable rate, while the Max package will elevate the experience with stone countertop surfaces, tiled bathrooms, and upgraded fixtures. BadgerBloX will assist clients through every phase of their purchase, from pre-site landscape, concrete as well as any post-delivery assistance making BadgerBloX a one stop shop for our customers.

Chris Schrubey, President of BadgerBloX, stated, "The progress BadgerBloX has made over the past several months is a testament to our dedicated team and strategic business relationships. We are very excited to enter the production phase and offer innovative, cost-effective living solutions to our customers."

In addition to the production models, BadgerBloX offers the capability to collaborate with clients seeking custom builds that involve multiple containers and configurations. This flexibility allows for tailored, personalized living spaces, meeting the unique needs and preferences of each individual customer. BadgerBloX Homes Inc. invites individuals seeking affordable, creative living spaces to contact us to discuss your individual plans and needs.

The team at BadgerBloX is eager to showcase its innovative container conversion models as production commences. These models promise to provide sustainable, cost-effective housing solutions, aligning with GEMZ Corp's commitment to making a positive impact on the housing industry.

About GEMZ Corporation and BadgerBloX Homes Inc.

GEMZ Corporation is a publicly traded company which trades under the symbol GMZP. BadgerBloX Homes Inc. is a designer and manufacturing converter of container based living and workspaces. BadgerBloX specializes in affordable, high quality conversion of containers for use as homes, offices, and other imaginative ready to use spaces.

