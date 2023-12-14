Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Market Size Worth USD 40.3 billion, at a CAGR of 5.2% by 2031 - Transparency Market Research, Inc.

The advanced semiconductor packaging industry is growing due to rising interest in wafer-level packages and increased usage of electronic devices

WILMINGTON, Del., Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global advanced semiconductor packaging market was projected to attain US$ 30.1 billion in 2022. It is anticipated to garner a 5.2% CAGR from 2023 to 2031. By 2031, the market is likely to attain a valuation of US$ 40.3 billion by 2031.

Chips and other semiconductor devices are packaged using advanced semiconductor packaging. There are several forms of advanced semiconductor packaging, including 2.5/3D, Flip Chip (FC), Fan-out Wafer-level Packaging (FOWLP), and Fan-in Wafer-level Packaging (FIWLP).

Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2031 Base Year 2021 Size in 2022 US$ 30.1 Bn Forecast (Value) in 2031 US$ 40.3 Bn Growth Rate (CAGR) 5.2 % No. of Pages 170 Segments covered Packaging Type, Application, End-user

Global Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Market: Key Players

Vendors are funding the research and development of new materials and manufacturing techniques needed to produce cutting-edge semiconductor packaging.

These companies expand their regional footprint in the global market by collaborating with other companies and making strategic acquisitions. The following companies are well-known participants in the global advanced semiconductor packaging market:

Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

Intel Corporation

Amkor Technology

STMicroelectronics

Hitachi, Ltd.

Infineon Technologies AG

Avery Dennison Corporation

Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd.

KYOCERA Corporation

Semiconductor devices that need more external connections and a higher integration level employ FOWLP technology. Wafer-level IC packaging is done using FIWLP. For many interconnects with shorter lengths than wire, the active portion of the chip is "flipped over" in FC, pointing downward.

Key Findings of the Market Report

Advanced semiconductor packaging is becoming more and more in demand as consumer electronics consumption rises.

These gadgets drive the manufacturing of several electronic parts, including integrated circuits, resistors, capacitors, and magnets.

More and more people are purchasing the newest technology. Leading producers of consumer electronics are responding to this trend by regularly creating and releasing cutting-edge goods.

The increasing demand for smartphones, household appliances, and wearable technology among consumers is driving up the need for sophisticated semiconductor packaging.

Global end-user expenditure on wearables was predicted by Gartner, Inc. to reach US$ 52 billion in 2020, a 27% increase from 2019.

Consumers are choosing more sophisticated IoT devices, which is anticipated to accelerate the growth of the advanced semiconductor packaging market shortly.

Market Trends for Advanced Semiconductor Packaging

The market is being driven by the growing use of PCs and the expansion of the data center industry. CRISIL estimates that the data center sector in India, which was around 360 MW in fiscal 2020, will more than triple in size to 1,100-1,200 MW by fiscal 2025 as a result of US$ 4-5 billion in investments announced over the previous three years for both brownfield and greenfield project growth.

In 2022, the packaging type for flip chips had the highest share. The increasing popularity of lighter, smaller, and thinner consumer electronics items is responsible for the segment's growth. Flip chip provides more I/O density, smaller profile, and quicker signal transmission as compared to alternative packaging methods.

In semiconductor packaging technology, wafer size has a major impact on research and development. Wafer-level packages are hence the focus of manufacturers in the advanced semiconductor packaging industry as they enable a more compact form factor, which is essential for contemporary electronic devices that require smaller and lighter components.

An alternative to 2.5D packaging is the Fan-Out Wafer-Level Packaging (FO-WLP) technology. Unlike fan-in wafer-level packaging, which can only hold one dye, FO-WLP can handle several dies.

Global Market for Advanced Semiconductor Packaging: Regional Outlook

Various reasons are propelling the growth of the advanced semiconductor packaging market throughout the region. These are:

In 2022, Asia Pacific accounted for the majority market share. The regional market dynamics are being driven by an increase in the usage of electronic gadgets.

India is expected to be an important hub for advanced semiconductor packaging. According to the India Brand Equity Foundation, the country's consumer electronics industry was worth US$ 13.8 billion in 2020 and would rise at a CAGR of 14.5% between 2021 and 2026. India became the world's second-largest smartphone market after China in 2020 when its sales of smartphones hit a record 150 million devices.

Key Developments

To package and evaluate chips made at a nearby TSMC factory for Apple, Inc., Amkor Technology declared in November 2023 that it would invest US$ 2.0 billion to construct a new state-of-the-art semiconductor packaging and testing facility in Arizona, United States.

The Japan-based chip materials manufacturer Resonac declared in November 2023 that it intended to establish a research and development facility in Silicon Valley for innovative semiconductor packaging and materials.

Global Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Market Segmentation

Packaging Type

Fan-out Wafer-Level Packaging

Fan-in Wafer-Level Packaging

Flip Chip

2.5/3D

Application

Processor/Baseband

Central Processing Units/Graphical Processing Units

Dynamic Random Access Memory

NAND

Image Sensor

Others

End User

Telecommunications

Automotive

Aerospace and Defense

Medical Devices

Consumer Electronics

Others

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

