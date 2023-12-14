Anzeige
Energy Plug Technologies: Kursexplosion "Made in Taiwan"?!
WKN: 866953 | ISIN: US4370761029
Tradegate
14.12.23
17:03 Uhr
318,80 Euro
+3,00
+0,95 %
ACCESSWIRE
14.12.2023 | 16:26
81 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The Home Depot: Behind the Apron: How Home Depot Store Manager Kierra Fosters a Supportive Culture

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2023 / The Home Depot:

Originally published on Built From Scratch

"The true culture is taking care of your people," says Kierra Blake, store manager in Pace, Florida. "It's showing up, it's being authentic, it's listening and it's taking the time to invest in them. And that's really the most important thing that you can give someone else, is your time."

Kierra has grown her career at The Home Depot by mastering each role and moving where she's needed. She's worked in multiple stores across South Georgia and the Florida Panhandle during her eight years at the company. Along the way, Kierra earned a college degree and fell in love with the company's culture, which she credits to great leaders, mentors and associates around her.

As a store manager, she is focused on supporting her team's professional development and looks forward to helping others every single day.

Behind the Apron is a video docuseries that focuses on associate stories of perseverance, personal growth, community service, and reinforces The Home Depot's core values.

Interested in a career at The Home Depot? Visit careers.homedepot.com.

Keep up with all the latest Home Depot news! Subscribe to our bi-weekly news update and get the top Built from Scratch stories delivered straight to your inbox.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from The Home Depot on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: The Home Depot
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/home-depot
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: The Home Depot



View the original press release on accesswire.com

