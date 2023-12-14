Kohler Co.: Kohler's 2022 Believing in Better Report: Harnessing Inspiration Through Art

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2023 / Kohler Co.

Originally published in Kohler's 2022 Believing in Better Impact Report

ARTS/INDUSTRY PROGRAM

Kohler's mission of contributing to a higher level of gracious living for those who are touched by our products and services is the foundation of our advocacy and support of the arts and art organizations in our communities.

Since 1974 Kohler has collaborated with the John Michael Kohler Arts Center in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, on the Arts/ Industry residency program. Each year, up to twelve artists are selected through a competitive juried application process to focus on the creation of new work using the resources, technology, and materials of Kohler's pottery, foundry, and enamel shops alongside our associates. The program offers residencies for artists to live in Kohler and work alongside our manufacturing associates, sharing knowledge and expertise. More than 500 artists have participated in the program since its establishment, and we continue to shine a spotlight on former artists-in-residence.

Life without labor is guilt; labor without art is brutality. - John Ruskin, Writer, Philosopher, and Art Critic

"There are a lot of residencies out there, but to have the level of support that we have is extraordinary. It's been really amazing." Joann Quiñones, Arts/Industry Resident

"There are a lot of residencies out there, but to have the level of support that we have is extraordinary. It's been really amazing." Joann Quiñones, Arts/Industry Resident The residency has been incredible. I have learned so much. The Arts/ Industry residency allows you the opportunity to work with materials and processes that you would never be able to use anywhere else." Jesse Harrod, Arts/Industry Resident

Twelve artists participated in the Arts/Industry program in 2022. A large selection of artworks from the program are displayed in the Village of Kohler and across the Kohler campus, including the Kohler Design Center. Artworks from the Arts/ Industry program are also displayed at KOHLER® Experience Centers and KOHLER Signature Stores around the world. In 2022 we relaunched our creative exchange program between Kohler associates and artists, including open houses that give associates an opportunity to connect with the artists in their studio spaces.

Read the full 2022 Kohler Believing in Better Impact Report here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Kohler Co. on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Kohler Co.

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/kohler-co

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Kohler Co.

View the original press release on accesswire.com